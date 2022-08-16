Live Cell Imaging Market Size, Trends, Revenue Share Analysis, Forecast, 2030

Market Size – USD 2.03 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.7%, Market Trends- Technological advancements in microscopy

Rapid advancements in live cell imaging technology, government initiatives to promote stem cell research, and increasing investments in research and development activities are key factors fueling global market growth

The global live cell imaging market is expected to reach USD 4.26 billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, according to latest report published by Reports and Data. Key factors driving global market revenue growth include increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe, high adoption of live cell imaging in research centers and diagnostic centers, and rising number of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies worldwide.

Live cell imaging is a microscopy technique that enables in vivo imaging of cells in real time over a period of time. It is commonly used in research centers and laboratories by researchers and laboratory technicians to obtain details about cell structures, cellular responses, and interactions between molecules. It helps in monitoring live cells over time in regulated environmental conditions and acquiring 4D images of cells laterally, axially, and temporally. Rapid advancements in live cell imaging and automated microscopes have made drug discovery and cell analysis easier. Factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, heart, and neurological diseases, rising demand for fluoresce microscopy, and increasing investments in developing advanced equipment are expected to fuel global market growth during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Growth in the historic period resulted from the rapid growth in the elderly population, strong economic growth in emerging markets, decline in oil prices, and health insurance reforms globally. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were low healthcare access, shortages of skilled human resources, difficulty in manufacturing biologics, and regulatory changes.

Going forward, faster economic growth, technological developments and the increasing prevalence of diseases due to rising busy and sedentary lifestyles will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of this market in the future are rising interest rates, increasing awareness of alternative therapies and natural remedies, government provisions in healthcare services, and stringent government regulations.

Regional Outlook:

North America is the largest market for healthcare, followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Due to favorable regulations and policies in these regions, healthcare industry is rapidly growing. As the market in developed countries is nearly saturated, market players have shifted their focus toward the developing regions, especially the emerging economies of Asia Pacific.

Competitive Outlook:

The prominent factors favoring market growth include increasing launches and initiatives by the market players to provide rapid treatment for addressing the diseases of the patients in the healthcare industry. Market-trend-based strategies for the healthcare market include increasing the adoption of bundled payments, using digital tools, increasing collaborations across industries and companies, focusing on the development of new medicines, and adopting hybrid imaging technology. Players adopted strategies in the healthcare industry include acquiring companies in similar industries to expand their presence and focusing on offering quality products and services.

The competitive landscape section of the report discusses in detail the company overview, product and services portfolio, business expansion plans, production and manufacturing capacity, financial standing, and global market position. It further sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, agreements, and product launches.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Leica Microsystems, Nikon Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare, Olympus Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Molecular Devices LLC, BioTek Instruments, Inc., NanoEnTek, Inc., Bruker Corporation, Merck KGaA, Cytoskeleton, Inc., Tomocube, Inc., Sartorius AG, Etaluma, Inc., Cytosmart Technologies, Phase Focus Limited, and Phase Holographic Imaging

Further, the report segments the Live Cell Imaging market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and technology among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

Live Cell Imaging Market Segmentation:

Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Instruments

Consumables

Software & Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cell Biology

Drug Discovery and Development

Stem-cell Research

Developmental Biology

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Confocal Microscopy

Fluorescence Microscopy

Multiphoton Microscopy

Total Internal Reflection Fluorescence (TIRF) Microscopy

Transmitted Light Microscopy

