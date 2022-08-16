Dental X-Ray Market Size, Revenue, Trends, Competitive Landscape Study & Analysis, Forecast To 2028

The global dental x-ray market size reached USD 536.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2085.95 Million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 18.5%

The global dental x-ray market size reached USD 536.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2085.95 Million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 18.5% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Reports and Data. The dental x-ray market revenue growth is driven by several factors including growing incidence of various types of dental disorders, and increasing demand for accurately detecting dental abnormalities which are not visible during routine dental examination. Additionally, dental x-ray diagnostic tool is widely used in the evaluation of the amount of bone present, cavities calculus, alveolar crest, and other masses in dental examinations. Growing adoption of cosmetic dentistry globally, and rapid introduction of several innovative products in dental care are also contributing to the revenue growth of the global dental x-ray market.

Dental x-rays, also known as dental radiographs, are mainly performed for detecting the hidden dental structures, cavities, malignant or benign masses, and bone loss. These images are formed by a controlled bust of X-ray radiation that penetrates the oral structures at different levels. Moreover, these dental x-ray procedures are carried out for preventive as well as diagnostic purposes to detect common oral problems, and also infections associated with dental cavities. Dental x-rays testing is the preferred imaging modality among all the available techniques owing to several advantages offered by them. Nowadays, periodontal diseases are considered a public health concern, due to the steady rise in their prevalence among adolescents as well as adults. The several risk factors associated with this disorder include poor oral hygiene, stress, diabetes and smoking. Hence, growing number of cases with different types of oral diseases is expected to boost the market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.; Planmeca OY; Carestream Dental, LLC; Danaher; LED Medical Diagnostics, Inc.; Cefla S.C.; Vatech Co., Ltd.; Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd.

The report is an investigative study that determines market growth and market scope on the basis of market trends, consumer behavior shifts, consumption and production patterns, product portfolio offered by the market, growth rate, drivers and constraints, financial positions, and existing challenges and limitations of the Dental X-Ray market.

The report discusses in detail the global production capacity, demand and supply ratio, market dynamics, and comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape. It provides an industry-wide analysis of the market share of each players along with their business portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business expansion plans, financial standing, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations, among others.

The regional bifurcation of the market analyzes key market segments such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report discusses in detail the market growth, market size, revenue growth, market share, production and consumption, demand and supply, current and emerging trends, and technological developments in each region.

Dental X-Ray Market Segmentation based on Types:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Analog

Digital

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Intraoral

Bitewing

Periapical

Occlusal

Extraoral

Panoramic

CBCT

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Medical

Cosmetic Dentistry

Forensic

Based on product, the digital segment held the largest revenue share in the global market in 2020, and it is further expected to register the highest revenue CAGR during the forecast period, owing to reduced time requirements for diagnosis. Moreover, the digital X-ray systems are also characterized by enhanced image quality, which is also contributing to the segment revenue growth.

Based on application, the medical segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the market in 2020. The large revenue growth of this segment is resultant of the growing number of dental diseases worldwide, and rising adoption of dental x-ray procedures for the examination of dental problems.

North America market dominated other regional markets in terms of revenue share in the global market in 2020, due to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, and increasing healthcare spending in various developed countries, like the U.S. Additionally, favorable healthcare reimbursements, and rising government initiatives are further boosting the revenue growth of this regional market.

