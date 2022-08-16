Light Therapy Market Shows Huge Demand and Future Scope Including Top Players 2027

Light Therapy Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing global incidence of skin diseases requiring light therapy for treatment such as wrinkles, psoriasis, acne vulgaris and other dermatological disorders will help the market grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Increase in the use of narrow band ultraviolet and broad band ultraviolet phototherapy to treat skin related conditions will propel the industrial growth during the initiated period. The growth of the Light therapy market is expected due to the increase in benefits offered by therapies such as cellular rejuvenation and improved blood circulation. Furthermore, increasing patient preference towards minimally invasive techniques and increasing technological advancements in light therapy will further accelerate the market growth in the coming years.

Product launches are the key features focused on by key players as the light therapy market demand is to be met, which will drive market growth in the near future. For example, in September 2019, PhotonMD Inc. announced the positive results of a clinical trial that evaluated the effectiveness of the REVIANRED devices for air augmentation.

Increase in the number of conditions and diseases that require light therapy as part of treatment for cure will help the light therapy market to gain maximum shares in the near future. According to the National Psoriasis Foundation, it is estimated that more than 8 million Americans experience psoriasis. Global statistics say that 125 million people worldwide have psoriasis and this number is expected to rise. The increase in status will help the market grow significantly during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

By Product:

• Light Visor

• Light Box

• Floor and desk lamps

• Bulbs

• Handheld devices for skin treatment (HDST)

By Light Type:

• White Light

• Blue Light

• Red Light

• Others

By Applications:

• Eczema

• Psoriasis

• Vitiligo

• Winter Blues

• Acne Vulgaris

• Others

By End User:

• Dermatology Clinics

• Homecare setting

• Others

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Light Therapy industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global Light Therapy market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global Light Therapy market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the Light Therapy market.

• The report provides a detailed global market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Beurer

• Chal-Tec

• Lucimed

• Lumie

• Aura Daylight

• Koninklijke Philips

• Northern Light Technology

• Zepter International Nature Bright

• Sphere Gadget Technologies

• Neutrogena, Photomedex

