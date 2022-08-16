St. Albans Barracks/ DUI #1 - Drugs
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5003615
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/15/2022 at 2015 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Shattuck Hill Rd / Ridge Hill Rd, Derby VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1 -Drugs
ACCUSED: Michelle Conley
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/15/2022 at 2015 hours, The Vermont State Police received a call reporting a vehicle had slid off the roadway in the location of Shattuck Hill Rd by Ridge Hill Rd in the town of Derby. Troopers arrived on scene and located the operator who was identified as Michelle Conley (32) of Derby. Conley showed several indicators of drug impairment and was screened for DUI. Conley was then placed into custody for suspicion of DUI Drugs and transported to the Derby State Police Barracks for processing. Conley was issued a citation to appear in Orleans County Superior Court on 11/1/2022 at 10:00 AM and later released to a sober adult.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/01/22 at 10:00 AM
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: YES
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Charlotte Hartman(232)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993