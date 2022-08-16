St. Albans Barracks/ DUI #1 - Drugs

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5003615

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 08/15/2022 at 2015 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shattuck Hill Rd / Ridge Hill Rd, Derby VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1 -Drugs

ACCUSED: Michelle Conley

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/15/2022 at 2015 hours, The Vermont State Police received a call reporting a vehicle had slid off the roadway in the location of Shattuck Hill Rd by Ridge Hill Rd in the town of Derby. Troopers arrived on scene and located the operator who was identified as Michelle Conley (32) of Derby. Conley showed several indicators of drug impairment and was screened for DUI. Conley was then placed into custody for suspicion of DUI Drugs and transported to the Derby State Police Barracks for processing. Conley was issued a citation to appear in Orleans County Superior Court on 11/1/2022 at 10:00 AM and later released to a sober adult.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/01/22 at 10:00 AM

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Charlotte Hartman(232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Charlotte.hartman@vermont.gov