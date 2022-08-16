Brachytherapy Market Share, Growth Trends & Forecast Analysis to 2027 | Elekta AB, CR Bard, Varian Medical Systems, etc

Emergen Research Logo

Rising incidence of cancer is one of the most significant factors influencing the market growth.

Brachytherapy Market Size – USD 396.4 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.1%, Market Trends –Growing demand for a minimally invasive procedure” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Brachytherapy Market is projected to be worth USD 548.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The brachytherapy market is experiencing an increased demand attributed to its growing application in the treatment of cancer. Cancer has a significant impact on global society. According to the statistics published by the National Cancer Institute, about 1,806,590 new cancer cases will be diagnosed in the US in 2020 and will account for the death of 606,520 individuals. In 2020, prostate, colorectal, and lung cancers will be responsible for a projected 43.0% diagnosed cases in men. On the other hand, breast, colorectal, and lung cancer are the most common causes of cancer in women and will be responsible for a projected 50.0% of diagnosed cases.

Technological advancements such as the development of novel radioactive sources, remote after-loading systems, innovations in 3D imaging methods, computerized treatment methods, and clinical trials in brachytherapy are significant factors driving the market growth. Groundbreaking technologies are being embraced to assist in creating personalized solutions for challenging conditions to deliver enhanced brachytherapy procedures to help in cancer treatment.

Key Players operating in the industry are:

Elekta AB, CR Bard Inc., Varian Medical Systems Inc., Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG SA, CIVCO Medical Solutions, iCAD Inc., Isoray Medical Inc., Sun Nuclear Corporation, Theragenics Corporation, and Huiheng Medical Inc., among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In April, 2020, Elekta announced the introduction of a universal gynecological brachytherapy applicator, Geneva, which was designed deploying the outside-in methodology of Elekta, which caters to the growing needs of front-line cancer therapists.

Low-dose rate (LDR) brachytherapy is likely to grow at the fastest rate of x% in the forecast period. The radioactive sources, in LDR, are placed inside or directly beside the tumor and may be left in the target location permanently. Prostate cancer is the most commonly treated condition using Low dose rate brachytherapy.

Breast cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer type in women, with more than 2 million new breast cancer cases in 2018. The global breast cancer survival rates vary greatly, ranging from around 80% in North America, Japan, and Sweden to nearby 60% in middle-income nations and lower than 40% in low-income nations.

Specialty clinics are equipped with the requisite radiotherapy instrument & devices and specialist staff to assist in diagnosing cancer and adopting a suitable procedure for disease treatment.

The brachytherapy market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at the fastest rate of 5.6% in the forecast period due to the growing incidence and occurrence of cancer, the increasing prevalence of health insurance, and improving reimbursement policies.

Emergen Research has segmented the global brachytherapy market on the basis of type, application, end-users, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

High Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy

Low Dose Rate (LDR) Brachytherapy

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Prostate Cancer

Gynecological Cancer

Breast Cancer

Skin Cancer

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

ToC of the report:

Chapter 1: Market overview and scope

Chapter 2: Market outlook

Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations

Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry

Chapter 7: Regional analysis

Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type & applications

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

