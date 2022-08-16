Two Wheeler Market in India 2022-27, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

India Two Wheeler Market

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "India Two Wheeler Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the India two-wheeler market to reach 42.2 Million Units by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.6% during 2022-2027.

Two wheelers refer to vehicles such as motorcycles, bicycles, mopeds, scooters, etc. They can be manual or operated on electric- and fuel-based motors. Two wheelers have several benefits over three or four-wheeled vehicles, including maneuverability, higher fuel efficiency, cost-effectiveness, lower carbon emissions, etc. Additionally, they reduce dependency on public transit systems and decrease travel time.

India Two Wheeler Market Trends:

The escalating levels of urbanization coupled with the inflating disposable incomes of the consumers are primarily augmenting the growth of India two wheeler market. In addition to this, the improving living standards and the growing number of female drivers are also driving the sales of two-wheelers in the country. Besides this, the increasing environmental awareness towards high vehicular pollution from heavy-duty automobiles is further creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, the soaring popularity of electric and hybrid two-wheelers that emit lower carbon emissions is acting as a significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the expanding tourism industry is fueling the requirement for two-wheeler rentals, thereby stimulating the product demand in the country. Additionally, the emergence of several advanced technologies, such as anti-braking systems, ride-by-wire, traction/wheelie control, etc., is anticipated to catalyze the market for two wheelers in India during the forecast period.

India Two Wheeler Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd, TVS Motor Company Limited, Bajaj Auto Ltd., Royal Enfield Ltd. India, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., Yamaha Motor India Pvt. Ltd., Triumph Motorcycles (India) Private Limited, BMW India Private Limited, Ducati India Private Limited, Ather Energy Pvt. Ltd., Revolt Motors, Lohia Auto Industries, Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd and Ola Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, vehicle type, engine capacity.

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Motorcycle

Scooter

Moped

Electric Two Wheeler

Breakup by Engine Capacity:

<100cc

100-125cc

126-180cc

181-250cc

251-500cc

501-800cc

801-1600cc

>1600cc

Breakup by Region:

North India

East India

West and Central India

South India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

