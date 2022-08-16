Hyaluronic Acid Viscosupplementation Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis Forecast, 2027

Allied Analytics

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global market share.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market is driven by an important factor such as the increase in the number of patients experiencing osteoarthritis, which will drive the growth of the industry. Increasing awareness among patients about the new treatments available for the management of osteoarthritis is expected to support market growth over the forecast period. The advantages of hyaluronate viscosupplementation over conventional methods mainly due to the minimally invasive method will help drive the market in the coming years. Increase in the population facing obesity is expected to help the Hyaluronic Acid Viscosupplementation market to grow economically.

The introduction of new products for the treatment of osteoarthritis in the form of hyaluronate will help the market grow in the near future. For example, in December 2019, Fidia Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a leading player in the research, development and production of hyaluronic acid-based products, and Fidia Pharma USA Inc. Its wholly owned subsidiary, introduced TRILURON in the United States.

The increase in the number of individuals experiencing osteoarthritis is estimated to fuel the market growth in the coming years. According to estimates from the centers for disease prevention and control, about 32.5 million adults in the United States suffer from osteoarthritis. Global awareness of such an alarming number of people suffering from pain and unable to work due to osteoarthritis will help the market to maximize revenue during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

By Type:

• Stabilized

• Standard

Course of Treatment:

• Single Injections

• Multiple Injections

• Three Injections

• Five Injections

Stage of Disease:

• Knee Arthritis

• Shoulder Arthritis

• Hip Arthritis

• Ankle Arthritis

End User:

• Hospitals

• Orthopedic Clinics

• Ambulatory Care Centers

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Hyaluronic Acid Viscosupplementation industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global Hyaluronic Acid Viscosupplementation market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed global market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming year

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Anika Therapeutics

• Supartz

• Bioventus

• SynviscOne

• Croma-Pharma

• TRB Chemedica

• Swiss biomed Orthopaedics

• Meda Pharma

• Stanford Chemicals Q-Med

• Carbylan Therapeutics.

