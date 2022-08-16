Veego Augments Senior Leadership Team as Connected Home Analytics Become Central to the Customer Experience
Company appoints Chief of Operations, VP of Product Development, and VP of Sales to advance connected home insights for CSPsNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veego Software, the world leader in connected home analytics, today announced appointments to the company’s senior management team as data empowerment in the connected home takes center stage. Appointed to accelerate Communication Service Provider (CSP) revenues and the user experience, three industry veterans have joined Veego leadership -- Dudy Fadlon, COO, Eva Benichou, Vice President of Product Development, and Felix Barzilay, Vice President of Sales. Together, the new executives add decades of experience in key areas to address growth objectives.
The need for connected home analytics to better understand factors impacting the user experience is a global imperative. The extraction of insights from connected device and application data is the cornerstone of the Veego platform, which stands alone in delivering rich performance data and analytics combined with the flexibility to adapt to CSP infrastructure. With demand for these capabilities increasing, Veego is expanding its senior ranks with a finely tuned management team to actively address home connectivity challenges.
As VP of Operations, veteran executive, Dudy Fadlon, will focus his efforts on optimizing organizational efficiencies and initiatives. Before coming to Veego, Fadlon led the SDN network evolution at Amdocs and, in parallel, was a member of Linux Foundation’s ONAP open source community, serving on the ONAP Technical Steering Committee (TSC).
To focus on quantifying and perfecting the connected home user experience, Eva Benichou has been appointed VP of Product Development. In her new position, she will manage the company’s efforts on strengthening and ensuring that more users receive the experience they expect from their internet service provider by enabling the industry’s most advanced decision-intelligence solution for actionable insights and proactive personalization. Prior to joining Veego, Benichou was the User Experience/User Interface Manager for Amdocs.
Felix Barzilay is Veego’s new Vice President of Sales. He brings impressive strategic leadership to the company’s sales and business development teams. Driving growth initiatives of technology enablement solutions and services to CSPs for over 20 years, Barzilay maintains a vast array of relationships in the network communications space. He has held senior positions with Emblaze, Verint, Comverse, and Amdocs, where he orchestrated business initiatives such as Internet hub and policy control for improved quality of experience, enterprise CPQ CRM for enterprise sales automation, and more.
This expansion of the Veego senior team will lead the way to increased adoption of the company’s Connected Home Intelligence Platform. The AI-powered platform delivers real-time access to every aspect of connected home performance and resiliency. It anticipates connectivity problems, automatically resolves them, and supports smarter, faster, and improved business decisions.
“We are at the forefront of an important evolution in home connectivity where, for the first time, CSPs will have much greater insights from decision-making data to improve the customer experience,” said Amir Kotler, CEO, Veego Software. “Dudy, Eva, and Felix are significant additions to our team and we welcome their expertise as more communication service providers, telcos and internet service providers, seek the highly valuable, actionable intelligence we deliver.”
About Veego Software
Veego is a data analytics company established to help communication service providers (CSPs) leverage and monetize their own data to improve operational efficiency and increase revenues and reduce churn while providing subscribers the best experience. Based on Artificial Intelligence and other breakthrough technologies, Veego delivers real-time contextual data from agents on home routers that learn subscribers' behavior, individual needs, and home internet performance. Veego converts data into actionable insights that enable CSPs to know and understand their subscribers in a deep and intimate way.
To learn more, please visit www.veego.io.
