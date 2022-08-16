CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AMZN, TGTX and CVNA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

AMZN Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/amazon-com-inc-information-request-form?prid=30878&wire=1

TGTX Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tg-therapeutics-loss-submission-form?prid=30878&wire=1

CVNA Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/carvana-class-action-loss-submission-form?prid=30878&wire=1



* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Amazon common stock between July 30, 2021, and April 28, 2022, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 6, 2022

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/amazon-com-inc-information-request-form?prid=30878&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, 1) defendants knew or recklessly disregarded that the Company's infrastructure and fulfillment network investments substantially outpaced demand; 2) those investments were a massive, self-imposed, undue drain on Amazon's financial condition; 3) contrary to defendants' public statements and undisclosed to investors, defendants had already implemented cutbacks to Amazon's fulfillment capacity by July 2021; and 4) as a result of defendants' misrepresentations and omissions, Amazon's common stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the class period.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. TGTX

TGTX Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased January 15, 2020 - May 31, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 16, 2022

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tg-therapeutics-loss-submission-form?prid=30878&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, TG Therapeutics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) clinical trials revealed significant concerns related to the benefit-risk ratio and overall survival data of the Company's therapeutic product candidates, Ublituximab and Umbralisib; (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the Company would be able to obtain approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of the Umbralisib marginal zone lymphoma and follicular lymphoma New Drug Application, the Biologics License Application for Ublituximab in combination with Umbralisib, the supplemental New Drug Application for Ublituximab in combination with Umbralisib, or the Ublituximab relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis Biologics License Application in their current forms; (iii) as a result, the Company had significantly overstated Ublituximab and Umbralisib's clinical and/or commercial prospects; and (iv) therefore, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Carvana Co. CVNA

CVNA Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased May 6, 2020 - June 24, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 3, 2022

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/carvana-class-action-loss-submission-form?prid=30878&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Carvana Co. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Carvana faced serious, ongoing issues with documentation, registration, and title with many of its vehicles; (2) as a result, Carvana was issuing unusually frequent temporary plates; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Carvana was violating laws and regulations in many existing markets; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Carvana risked its ability to continue business and/or expand its business in existing markets; (5) as a result of the foregoing, Carvana was at an increased risk of governmental investigation and action; (6) Carvana was in discussion with state and local authorities regarding the above-stated business tactics and issues; (7) Carvana was facing imminent and ongoing regulatory actions including license suspensions, business cessation, and probation in several states and counties including in Arizona, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and North Carolina; and (8) as a result, Defendants' statements about Carvana's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

View source version on accesswire.com: