Innovative 3-in-1 foldable wireless magnetic charger for all smart devices debuts on Kickstarter

How about a wireless charger that can charge multiple smart devices at once, including both Apple and Android devices? A NY-based visionary tech company, Magic Case, has recently launched a revolutionary 3-in-1 Tri-fold wireless magnetic charger that can charge as many as 3 devices simultaneously. Titled “Magic Case Charger”, the cutting-edge charger has been designed in compliance with advanced safety standards to ensure optimum user safety.

The Magic Case Charger is compatible with almost all kinds of smart devices, ranging from phones to iPads to Apple Watch, and so on. Moreover, as the state-of-the-art charger uses magnets it can easily cling to the devices, eliminating risks of slips and drops. The product is easily foldable and can be carried anywhere, from camping trips to office meetings. Also, as the advanced wireless charger is uniquely designed with magnets, it does not need batteries and cables to function.

“At Magic Case, we are aiming to bring you a revolutionary charger that would be safe, wireless, compact, fast, would be compatible with both Apple and Android- and yes, would be pretty. There is no dearth of wireless chargers around but the regular ones can’t provide all these attributes in one. Our team is passionate about making a difference and we wanted to create a better, smarter, and safer charging experience for us all. Such ethos inspired us to develop a breakthrough charger that will be able to solve the problems experienced with the current charging scene- and most importantly- redefine the charging experience and for better. Thus, the Magic Case Charger was born”, stated Junjun liu, the chief spokesperson from Magic Case.

Speaking on, the spokesperson stressed that the existing chargers are not updated as per the latest user design, efficiency, and safety standards. Regular wireless chargers might be handy but they are not equipped with features to offer protection against electromagnetic radiation. Most of them are made with non-compliant hardware that could be dangerous for the users.

This is another place where The Magic Case Charger aims to make a difference.

Designed with user-safety in mind, the Magic Case Charger comes with built-in professional-grade magnetic isolation that helps to keep harmful radiation at bay. Besides, unlike regular chargers, the latest one has been integrated into the Apple Ecosystem to keep the battery health safe.

Unique features of Magic Case Charger:

Tri-fold wireless magnetic charger

Built as per latest safety standards

35% more efficient coils assures way faster charge in comparison to regular chargers

Compact and space-saving

Comes with temperature sensor that automatically shuts off the charger if the temperature crosses 104 Degree-Fahrenheit

Anti-radiation isolation sheet

Non-slip magnetic grip

180 degree and 360 degree folding capacity

Foreign object indicator light

Premium quality, soft, silicon body

Elegant design



“The Magic Case Charger is ‘the’ wonder that we all have been waiting for in the charger world. As of now, we are looking forward to starting mass production and hence this Kickstarter campaign. Your generous support will enable us to bring the Magic Case Charger to life and make charging more convenient, cooler, and safer for all.”

Backers will be rewarded with exclusive Kickstarter discounts on Magic Case Charger units.

To show your support for the campaign, please visit Kickstarter.

