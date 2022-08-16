Chic Chérie is launching chiccherie.ca, a platform for clean beauty products

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - A Vancouver based company Chic Chérie is launching it's platform https://chiccherie.ca/ for Canadians to have access to clean beauty products at affordable cost. Clean beauty products are products that avoid using non-synthetic chemicals and components that may harm your body or irritate your skin, such as parabens, phthalates, oxybenzone, and artificial fragrances. Clean beauty products are difficult to define due to the fact that there isn't a standard list of ingredients that are banned from clean beauty products. In reality, it might be best characterized as a movement.

Chic Chérie's Product Selection Process

Chic Chérie is working with industry experts to make sure that every product they sell is safe a compliant to the most strict standards. Their products are hand-picked by a group of hair care professionals led by Joseph Jawhari, the owner of Pink Lime Hair Salon, a well know high-quality hair salon in Vancouver.

A lot of Canadians chose to trust Chic Chérie to buy their clean beauty products based on their low prices, the easy to use website as well as the Chic Chérie quality seal. The Chic Chérie small team has a combined experience of over 100 years which makes them a great reference in the industry.

What Can You Find On Chiccherie.ca?

Chic Chérie offers a vast array of products but has focused on 3 main suppliers. Those suppliers are Moroccan Oil, Kevin.Murphy as well as Kerastase. These well known brands are beloved by those who use them but they are often associated with hair salons. Chic Chérie wants to democratize the use of those amazing products by offering them at a low price and by explaining in detail how they can help different types of hair.

Whether someone has greasy hair, dry hair, dandruffs, frizzy hair, colored damage or dull hair, Chic Chérie has a simple solution for you. If you need more information, feel free to contact their team of passionate experts.

