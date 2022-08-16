Brett C. Persson Launches Just A Passing Moment In Time on Amazon

Passionate poet, Brett C. Persson, announces the release of "Just A Passing Moment In Time," a life-changing collection of haikus chronicling an odyssey through human life

Brett C. Persson has again brought his poetry skills into bear following the release of Just A Passing Moment In Time: A Journey from Life to Death in Haiku. The book, which is currently available on Amazon is a celebration of the passage of human life through an exceptional collection of haikus exploring the journey from conception to death using real-life experiences.

“Fascinating lifetime in Haiku! This book of poetry takes you through one man's life and draws you into his times of joy, times of tragedy, hopes, dreams, and routine. While you never know his name you are fascinated by his story and empathize with his emotions. The author touches you in the deepest parts of your soul and doesn't let go until the story ends. His ability to tell a story is amazing. I loved it and will read it again and again!” – Walt.

The world of literature has produced several captivating narrations about diverse subjects, including joy, sadness, and other relatable topics. However, there are not too many works exploring humans’ journey through life, which is where the poetry collection from Brett titled Just A Passing Moment In Time is particularly unique.

The poet follows the classic Japanese haiku structure, taking readers on a rollercoaster journey to discover the fullness of human experience, exploring the mundane and the extraordinary. Brett shows his mastery of wordplay in each piece, with the collection cutting across all stages of life and topics, including love, parenthood, relationships, and emotions.

Just A Passing Moment In Time: A Journey from Life to Death in Haiku is currently available on Amazon in Kindle, Paperback, and Hardcover formats for lovers of poetry across the globe.

For further information about Just A Passing Moment In Time: A Journey from Life to Death in Haiku and other works from Brett C. Persson, visit - www.brettcpersson.com.

About Brett C. Persson

Brett C. Persson is a talented poet who crafts his experiences into thought-provoking poetry and prose. He hopes to provide readers with poignant insights into the life of a recovering addict as he ranges across universal themes through descriptive wordplay and vivid imagery. Brett is currently working on several written works along with a documentary film about people recovering from addiction.

Contact Person: Brett C Persson

Email: Send Email

Address:30383 W Verde Ln

City: Buckeye

State: AZ 85396

Country: United States

Website: brettcpersson.com



