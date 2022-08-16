Shortened URLs and compelling CTAs made easy with Lynxa

Lynxa is one of the fastest growing companies in the United Kingdom, helping people and businesses grow brand awareness and drive conversions simply by using shortened links. The company is known as a powerful tool used to overlay your own message onto any piece of shared content, creating the opportunity to include branded Call to Actions and forms - even on curated content.

United Kingdom - Lynxa is a popular tool used by many companies to increase brand awareness across different platforms. By using this tool, people can easily create shortened branded links and also drive conversions by adding a call to action or simple message on top of the shared pages, even if they’re not your own. The company is delivering services to make the branding and awareness of business more accessible with the help of “CTA Wrapped Content”, “Customized Social Bio”, “Link Rotator”, “Link Customization”, and more.

With the unique shortening tool, customers can track everything, such as the number of clicks, the country, or the referrer. Among the best link shorteners, the company also provides integration of various platforms, including “WordPress”, “LinkedIn”, “Twitter” and more. Built with founders and SMB’s in mind, the company offers a cost-effective solution and unmatchable services. Lynxa also provides APIs for developers.

Using Lynxa, people can create their social media bios - This is great for platforms like Instagram where users can only share one link in their profile. With Lynxa you can share one link, which leads to a simple page to group all important links, videos, and images in one place to make their business stand out among competitors. The company also helps to design a customizable QR code to increase reach and engagement.

One of the representatives from the company says, “Drive Conversions With CTA Embedded Shortened Links - We're the best URL shortener available. With one huge difference - We don't just shorten links. We allow users to include a call-to-action with every link they share. It also allows you to overlay the content on the destination site. It's great when you want to send followers to third-party content without disengaging them.”

Lynxa is a powerful and unique tool used for link shortening and overlaying your own brand on every piece of content you share. Ideal for those of us who are using content curation to keep up with the ever-increasing demand for content. The company is the right choice for business marketing and growth and is the perfect ally for your next Digital Marketing campaign. Lynxa also has a dedicated team who are on hand and happy to help businesses in creating their market strategy.

