Maono PD400X, an Unbeatable Customizable Dynamic Mic, Launches on Kickstarter

Maono PD400X is an all-around pro-grade podcast dynamic microphone for content creators. The project is now live on Kickstarter and is seeking backers.

Maono’s last campaign Maonocaster was immensely praised and well-loved by customers, with a staggering $716,088 funds. In the wake of this successful campaign, Maono has come back this summer with another groundbreaking crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to elevate the content-creating experiences.

Traditional microphones are designed for studios and live stages, and not for internet-era applications like podcasting and streaming. Content creators often find that their microphones are missing essential features, prone to ambient noises, and require a complicated setup to get started. Maono PD400X Podcast Dynamic Microphone comes in to solve all these issues without breaking the bank.

Maono PD400X combines the benefits of a classic broadcast dynamic microphone with state-of-the-art audio technologies. The dual connectivity design allows it to be used with MaonoCaster and other audio interfaces via XLR or plugged directly into a PC/Mac or mobile device via USB.

Broadcast dynamic microphones have excellent noise isolations but always need additional investments in audio gears to get ideal sound. By utilizing a custom-made dynamic capsule, built-in DAC and DSP, and 3-in-1 digital knob with monitor mix, Maono PD400X not only offers rich and warm sound with superb noise isolations but also makes the premium audio setups previously only used by celebrities available to everyone who loves creating content.

Maono software team developed a proprietary Maono Link PC/Mac Desktop App to seamlessly work with PD400X and fully unlock the hardware potential. Users can tweak advanced audio settings in real-time and personalize vocal tone for their liking.

Maono PD400X is priced very aggressively at $169 as a premium full-featured podcast microphone. Backers on Kickstarter can even enjoy a discounted price of $149.

According to Alex, the founder of Maono, “Even though we have only operated for six years, Maono has entered 153 markets around the world, and is recognized as the best-selling brand in the internet microphone category. What sets us apart from our rivals is Maono’s vertical business model. We do all the design, R&D, manufacturing, and sales in-house or through our regional partners. This way we can provide premium products with top-level components and build quality at a price unimaginable by other brands. On top of that, Maono microphones are specifically designed for internet content creation. We listen to our users constantly and integrate our expertise in audio software into our hardware product to tackle the issues in existing products.”

If this product holds any allure to you, please head over to Kickstarter for further information.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/maono/maono-pd400x-a-hard-to-beat-comprehensive-microphone?ref=b9ji9n

Alternatively, Maono products can also be found on their official website maono.com.

Maono’s kickstarter campaign has also been featured on NY Business Times and LA Financial Times.

For more information, contact at the following address:

Distribution/Retail: alex.lu@maono.com

Influencer/Media: marketing@maono.com

Media Contact

Maono Technology Inc.

Alex Lu

United States