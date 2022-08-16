Submit Release
Costar Technologies, Inc. Announces Financial Results For the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

($ in thousands except per share amounts)

COPPELL, Texas, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Costar Technologies, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Markets Group: CSTI) announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

  • Revenues of $12,393, a 15.8% decrease compared to the second quarter of 2021.
  • Operating expenses were down 9.9% to $4,159, compared to $4,615 in the second quarter of 2021.
  • GAAP net loss of ($337) or ($0.20) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $4,862, or $2.94 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted earnings of ($92), or ($0.06) per diluted share, compared to $371, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Adjusted earnings, a non-GAAP measure, is defined below.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $194, compared to $783 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is defined below.

Scott Switzer, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, stated "Costar continues to build momentum with strong demand for our products producing a steady stream of orders and increasing our backlog to a record high of $11.2 million at the end of the second quarter. Further, we addressed many of the supply chain issues that will allow us to start working through the backlog in the third quarter. For the remainder of the year, we are focused on driving revenue, reducing leverage, and improving shareholder value."

Sarah Ryder, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, went on to say, "Supply chain challenges pushed potential second quarter revenue into the back half of the year resulting in revenues consistent with the prior quarter, but down from the prior year second quarter. Despite inflationary pressures we managed controllable costs, reducing operating expenses a quarter of million dollars compared to the first quarter. With a solid backlog and booking activity we are on track to deliver strong revenue and earnings growth in the second half of the year." 

The Company's independent auditors completed their analysis of the Company's financial condition. The Independent Accountant's Review Report, including financial statements and applicable footnote disclosures, is available on our website at www.costartechnologies.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company defines adjusted earnings, a non-GAAP measure, as net income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, PPP loan forgiveness and accrual of Employee Retention Credit. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, PPP loan forgiveness and accrual of Employee Retention Credit. The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release to GAAP income (loss):




Quarter
Ended
6/30/22

Quarter
Ended
6/30/21

Six Months
Ended
6/30/22

Six Months
Ended
6/30/21

Adjusted Earnings

(92)

371

(391)

(110)

Less:



    Stock-Based Compensation

(3)

(31)

(7)

(35)

    Intangible Amortization

(242)

(314)

(485)

(628)

    PPP Loan Forgiveness

3,060

3,060

    Accrual of Employee Retention Credit

1,776

29

1,776

Net Income (Loss)

(337)

4,862

(854)

4,063







Quarter
Ended
6/30/22

Quarter
Ended
6/30/21

Six Months
Ended
6/30/22

Six Months
Ended
6/30/21

Adjusted EBITDA

194

783

178

665

Less:



    Interest

(252)

(255)

(473)

(500)

    Income Taxes 

(7)

(57)

(15)

(67)

    Depreciation

(27)

(100)

(81)

(208)

    Intangible Amortization

(242)

(314)

(485)

(628)

    Stock-Based Compensation

(3)

(31)

(7)

(35)

    PPP Loan Forgiveness

3,060

3,060

    Accrual of Employee Retention Credit

1,776

29

1,776

Net Income (Loss)

(337)

4,862

(854)

4,063

These reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures should be considered together with the Company's financial statements. These non-GAAP measures are not meant as a substitute for GAAP but are included solely for informational and comparative purposes. The Company's management believes that this information can assist investors in evaluating the Company's operational trends, financial performance, and cash generating capacity. Management believes these non-GAAP measures allow investors to evaluate the Company's financial performance using some of the same measures as management. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be regarded as a replacement for (or superior to) corresponding, similarly captioned, GAAP measures.

About Costar Technologies, Inc.

Costar Technologies, Inc. develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of security solution products including surveillance cameras, lenses, digital video recorders and high-speed domes. The Company also develops, designs, and distributes industrial vision products to observe repetitive production and assembly lines, thereby increasing efficiency by detecting faults in the production process. Headquartered in Coppell, Texas, the Company's shares currently trade on the OTC Markets Group under the ticker symbol "CSTI". Costar was ranked as the 40th largest company in a&s magazine's Security 50 for 2020. Security 50 is an annual ranking by the magazine of the world's largest security manufacturers in the areas of video surveillance, access control and intruder alarms, based on sales revenue.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's ability to grow revenue and earnings, that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks related to the ability to diversify business across vertical markets, secure new customer wins, and launch new products. You can often identify forward-looking statements by words such as "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, but they involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of the risks and uncertainties.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable laws.

COSTAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(AMOUNTS SHOWN IN THOUSANDS)


June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021





(Reviewed)

(Audited)

ASSETS










Current assets






   Cash and cash equivalents

$

3

$

4

   Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts




      of $282 and $205, respectively

5,923

6,544

   Inventories


19,178

15,069

   Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,222

3,562

Total current assets


28,326

25,179









Non-current assets







   Property and equipment, net


82

164

   Intangible assets, net


4,789

5,274

   Goodwill



5,574

5,574

   Right of use assets, net


1,060

1,214

   Other non-current assets


117

114

Total non-current assets

11,622

12,340

Total assets

$

39,948

$

37,519










LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY























Current liabilities






   Accounts payable

$

8,948

$

6,935

   Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

3,133

3,894

   Line of credit


11,942

9,337

   Current maturities of long-term debt, net of unamortized 




       financing fees


2,414

2,807

   Current maturities of lease liabilities

624

732

Total current liabilities

27,061

23,705









Long-Term liabilities






   Deferred tax liability


179

179

   Non-current maturities of lease liabilities

525

608

Total long-term liabilities

704

787

Total liabilities


27,765

24,492









Stockholders' Equity






   Preferred stock






   Common stock


3

3

   Additional paid-in capital


157,909

157,899

   Accumulated deficit


(141,208)

(140,354)

Less common stock held in treasury, at cost

(4,521)

(4,521)

Total stockholders' equity

12,183

13,027










Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

39,948

$

37,519

COSTAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(AMOUNTS SHOWN IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NET INCOME PER SHARE)










Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021





(Reviewed)

(Reviewed)

(Reviewed)

(Reviewed)















Net revenues

$

12,393

$

14,717

$

25,182

$

25,499

Cost of revenues


8,325

9,728

17,013

16,690















Gross profit


4,068

4,989

8,169

8,809















Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,657

3,764

7,495

7,365

Engineering and development expense

502

851

1,087

1,618





4,159

4,615

8,582

8,983

Income (Loss) from operations

(91)

374

(413)

(174)















Other income (expenses)













Interest expense


(252)

(255)

(473)

(500)

Other income, net


13

4,800

47

4,804

Total other income (expenses), net

(239)

4,545

(426)

4,304















Loss before taxes


(330)

4,919

(839)

4,130

Income tax provision


7

57

15

67















Net income (loss)

$

(337)

$

4,862

$

(854)

$

4,063






























Net (income) loss per share:












Basic

$

(0.20)

$

2.94

$

(0.52)

$

2.47































Diluted

$

(0.20)

$

2.94

$

(0.52)

$

2.46





5879




5879

















Weighted average shares outstanding:












Basic


1,654

1,652

1,653

1,648































Diluted


1,654

1,655

1,653

1,650

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/costar-technologies-inc-announces-financial-results-for-the-second-quarter-ended-june-30-2022-301606112.html

SOURCE Costar Technologies, Inc.

