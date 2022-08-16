The Global Flavored Water Market is expected to reach the value of 36.7 billion USD by the end of 2027
The global flavored water market size was valued at USD 17.2 billion in 2021, and it is estimated to reach USD 36.7 billion by 2027, with a registering CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.
The flavored water has natural and artificial flavors added to enhance the taste of the water. The flavor is also known as soda water. Flavored water encompasses a wide range of products, including sparking water, fortified beverages, and zero or low-calorie water.
Drivers:
The increase the obesity prevalence and growing awareness of healthy lifestyles among the urban populations are expected to continue to be a major driver of the growth flavored and functional water market. The natural flavors of water are becoming a major share in the flavored water market because consumers are concerned about their health and consumers are detaining from consuming artificially flavored beverages and carbonated drinks. Consumers are mostly showing interest in exploring innovative flavors and beverages infused with herbs, fruits, and other healthy ingredients. The migration of people from rural to urban areas in large numbers is expected to drive the growth of this market.
Restraints:
The flavored water market around the world they have availability of alternative products are sugar, a balance of flavors, and other ingredients and increased campaigns for packaged bottles. There are have a lack of awareness regarding the health benefits of such beverages across developing countries is expected to hamper the market growth. The serval protest5 campings against bottle packaging it affects the market growth.
Segmentation Analysis:
Flavored Water Market – By Product Type:
• Flavoured Water
• Functional Water
Based on the product type: The Flavored Water market was recorded as the largest market in the flavored water market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The flavored water has a fruit essence, vitamins, and minerals. And also it was healthy it is anticipated to drive the market growth.
Flavored Water Market – By Distribution Channel:
• Convenience stores
• Online stores
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Others
Based on the distribution channel: The Supermarkets and Hypermarkets held the largest share in the flavored water market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Supermarkets and hypermarkets provide a very wide range of consumer goods they have huge discounts on food and beverages attracting consumers and revenue from the market growth.
Flavored Water Market – By Packaging:
• PET bottles
• Glass Bottles
• Others
Based on the packaging: The PET bottles held the largest share market in the flavored water market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. PET is a strong and stiff synthetic fiber it was 100% recyclable and high sustainable and increases the market growth.
Regional Analysis:
North America is the largest growing region in the flavored water market and it is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. North America is a high availability of the countries such as the US, and Canada. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth of the popularity of the flavored water market and the increasing their product consumption as a healthy alternative to other carbonated drinks and several market players with a wide range of products. And increased accessibility of the product has been boosting product adoption in the region.US is the largest market supporting the growth of flavored water. There has been a rapid growth in flavored water, driving the region’s market growth.
The Asia Pacific is expected to be growing lucratively in the flavored water market.
Latest Industry Development:
In May 2020, Coca-Cola, an American multinational beverage corporation acquired Topo chico, for $220 million. As a result of the acquisition, Coca-Cola has invested in a popular brand from a market area that is still growing. Coca-Cola's other sparkling water offerings, such as sparkling Smartwater and Dasani, have now been joined by the Mexican brand. Topo Chico is a Mexican-based, flavored beverages manufacturing company.
On March 22, 2022 Today, as part of its transformation, PepsiCo, Inc. announced several innovations, investments, and partnerships to progress against its ambition to aim to replenish more water than the company uses. This includes developing a new technology to recover more than 50% of the water used in its potato chip manufacturing, investing nearly $2 million in the Colorado River Basin, extending safe water access to 8 million more people in 2021, and signing a new partnership to scale a groundbreaking drip irrigation technology across 10,000 hectares (25,000 acres) by 2025.
In July 2020 Phocus has dispatched its most recent Cola seasoned water, which will expand its current scope of contributions, like Grapefruit, Peach, Yuzu and Lime, Blood Orange, Natural, and Cucumber of market growth.
