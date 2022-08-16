Chief Justice Issues Order Concerning Computation of Time
HONOLULU — The Judiciary Electronic Filing and Service System experienced some technical issues on Aug. 15, 2022, thereby preventing the electronic filing of some documents.
Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald has ordered that the deadline for filing documents which were due on Monday, Aug. 15, in all courts in the State of Hawaii, is extended by one day to Tuesday, Aug. 16.
The full order can be read here.
For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.
