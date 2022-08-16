Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,032 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,967 in the last 365 days.

M&G Water & Fire Restoration Services Inc. Offers Water Damage Restoration Services San Jose Residents Can Trust

From Emergency Water Damage Restoration, Flood Cleanup, Mold Removal and More, M&G Water & Fire Restoration Can Handle It

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joel Gracia, the founder of M&G Water & Fire Restoration Services Inc., is pleased to announce that when it comes to water damage restoration services in San Jose, California, his company is definitely one that customers can trust.

To read more about the water damage restoration services that M&G Water & Fire Restoration Services offers, please visit https://sanjose.mgwaterfirerestorationservicesinc.com/water-damage-restoration-service-for-san-jose-ca/.

As the blog notes, M&G Water & Fire Restoration Services Inc. is the locally owned and operated professional water damage company that has proudly been serving San Jose and the Bay Area for years with a comprehensive menu of superior water damage remediation and restoration services.

When a San Jose home or business owner notices water damage from a plumbing leak, burst pipe, severe weather or other cause, they can rest assured that the team from M&G Water & Fire Restoration Services Inc. has what it takes to get the job done quickly and correctly.

"We are proud to offer water damage recovery that not only fixes the immediate cause of the damage, but also helps to prevent it from occurring again while preserving and restoring as much of your property to like-new condition as possible," the blog notes.

Some of the many water damage restoration services the company offers includes:

  • Air duct cleaning
  • Content cleaning, rehabilitation, repair, and restoration
  • Disaster restoration
  • Electrical backups
  • Emergency water damage restoration
  • Excess water extraction
  • Flood damage restoration
  • Grout cleaning
  • Mold remediation
  • Mold testing and detection
  • Natural disaster recovery
  • Odor removal
  • Rug cleaning
  • Sewage cleanup
  • Storm damage
  • Water damage recovery
  • Water damage remediation

About M&G Water & Fire Restoration Services Inc.:

For years, M&G Water & Fire Restoration Services Inc. has offered high-quality water and fire restoration and mold removing services. Clients can expect to work with consummate professionals who are highly trained and experienced. All of the company's technicians are certified by The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration (IICRC). They're well versed in the specifics involved in water and fire recovery and restoration. For more information, please visit https://mgwaterfirerestorationservicesinc.com/bay-area-water-damage-experts/.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mg-water--fire-restoration-services-inc-offers-water-damage-restoration-services-san-jose-residents-can-trust-301606074.html

SOURCE M&G Water & Fire Restoration Services Inc.

You just read:

M&G Water & Fire Restoration Services Inc. Offers Water Damage Restoration Services San Jose Residents Can Trust

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.