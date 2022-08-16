Healthy Extracts Reports Record Second Quarter 2022, Net Revenue up 93% with Strong Subscription-Based Revenue Growth

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Extracts Inc. HYEX, a leading innovator of clinically proven plant-based products for heart and brain health, reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. All comparisons are to the same year-ago period unless otherwise noted.



Q2 2022 Financial Highlights

Net revenue totaled $470,000, up 93%—a Q2 record that keeps full year outlook on track for revenue to exceed $3 million.

Gross profit totaled $274,000, up 31%.

Gross margin was 58% as compared to 86% in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in gross margin was due to a one-time write-down of certain inventory.

Subscription customers at June 30, 20222 increased 51% versus June 30, 2021, driving 52% increase in subscription-based revenue for the second quarter of 2022. The growth in subscription revenue helps reduce customer acquisition costs and provides greater visibility into future revenue.

First Half 2022 Financial Highlights

Net revenue totaled $933,000, up 125%.

Subscription-based revenue increase 51%.

Gross profit totaled $599,000, up 77%.

Gross margin was 64% as compared to 82% in the first half of 2021.

Q2 Operational Highlights

Management Commentary

"We made strong operational and financial progress in Q2," commented Duke Pitts, president of Healthy Extracts. "We grew our topline to a record for a second quarter while expanding our sales channels and portfolio of proprietary, clinically-proven natural formulations for heart and brain health.

"We believe we are well positioned with our existing inventory of product ingredients to support continued growth throughout the rest of the year. We had anticipated potential supply chain issues regarding product price increases and were able to proactively prepare for such challenges. Further, our operational model affords us the flexibility to help offset higher freight cost with price adjustments. Also, now that our launch costs associated with products introduced in the quarter like Brain Activate – Gel, and launching products on Walmart.com and Amazon.com, are now behind us, we can now focus on reducing manufacturing costs. As a result, we expect our gross margins to increase in the second half of the year.

"During the quarter, the official launch of our brand influencer program featuring Whitney Johns opened a new major sales channel for our patented formations. Backed by Whitney's tremendous personal endorsement and brand marketing strength, we see her new product line greatly elevating our social engagement, strengthening our brand identity, and supporting our ongoing market expansion.

"As the nation's largest online marketplace, we see our new presence on Amazon.com driving strong sales growth, elevating consumer awareness and creating positive reviews of this new Whitney Johns line as it has with our other products. Amazon.com is a key part of our multi-channel approach that has been showing great results, particularly with Amazon's convenient ‘Subscribe and Save' option.

"We see popular brand influencers like Whitney helping us to reach millions of new consumers directly through their online presence as well as through new prime shelf placements at major retailers nationwide.

"In Q2, we announced the entry of Healthy Extracts' natural formulations for brain health into the retail marketplace through Natural Grocers stores. This relationship broadened our sales channels by adding a major national grocer and opened a key new revenue stream. Natural Grocers' acclaimed high standards for natural and organic products represent a tremendous validation of our plant-based formulations for brain health and builds additional trust to consumers.

"We are providing educational support to Natural Grocers floor staff members so that they can become knowledgeable about ACTIVATE and RELIEF and their clinically proven benefits. We expect to generate revenue from this new channel in the current quarter with marketing starting in September.

"In July, we launched a new clinical study investigating UBN ACTIVATE's effect on golfers' energy, focus and scores. We anticipate positive results from this observational trial of the effect of ACTIVATE on golf performance. We see many B2B opportunities with major golf companies that would be interested in an all-natural supplement that could give golfers an edge in their game. We also anticipate attracting golfers under our brand influencer program and where we can secure key product endorsements.

"We recently launched our premium Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ heart health supplement, BergaMet PRO+™, on Fullscript.com, the nation's leading care delivery platform for integrative medicine. This launch dramatically expands our reach to healthcare practitioners and their millions of patients across the country. It is also strong validation of the clinically proven benefits of BergaMet PRO+ for heart health. We lead the competition with BergaMet PRO+ having 47% BPF Gold potency as compared to the closest competitor at only 38% BPF.

"As a company focused on brain, heart and soon also gut health, we plan to leverage our relationship with Gelteq to launch additional gel products that will be like no other in the world. This will include a Whitney Johns gut health gel pack as well as a new gel pack option for our Ultimate Brain Nutrients RELIEF ™. RELIEF is our proprietary, patent-pending natural formulation that provides relief from symptoms often associated with migraine headaches. We also plan to launch a number of proprietary-formulated caffeine-based gel products. We expect to launch these new gel products in the second half of this year. We are also planning to grow our product portfolio through the strategic acquisition of companies that fit our platform and can benefit from our marketing strength.

"Looking at the second half of this year, we expect our expanding distribution channels to further elevate consumer awareness of our brands, with this continuing to drive strong year-over-year sales growth."

Q2 Financial Summary

Net revenue in the second quarter of 2022 increased 93% to $470,000 from $244,000 in the same year-ago quarter.

Gross profit totaled $274,000 or 58.4% of net revenue as compared to $210,000 or 86.2% of revenue in the same year-ago quarter.

Operating expenses increased to $888,000 compared to $465,000 in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in operating expenses was due to increased general and administrative expenses. This included non-cash-based compensation of $466,000.

Net loss totaled $859,000 or $(0.00) per basic and diluted share compared to a net loss of $558,000 or $(0.00) per basic and diluted share in the same year-ago period. The second quarter of 2022 included a change in fair value on derivative of $221,000. After giving effect to the change of derivative and non-cash-based compensation, on a proforma basis net loss was $172,000.

Cash totaled $159,000 as of June 30, 2022, as compared to $92,000 on March 31, 2022. The increase in cash was due to proceeds from the issuance of convertible debt and the issuance of common stock.

First Half 2022 Financial Summary

Net revenue in the first half of 2022 increased 125% to $933,000 from $414,000 in the same year-ago period.

Gross profit totaled $599,000 or 64.2% of net revenue as compared to $339,000 or 81.8% of revenue in the same year-ago period.

Operating expenses increased 7% to $1.3 million compared to $1.2 million in the same year-ago period. The increase in operating expenses was due to increased general and administrative expenses. This included non-cash based compensation totaled $409,000.

Net loss totaled $856,000 or $(0.00) per basic and diluted share compared to a net loss of $1.9 million or $(0.01) per basic and diluted share in the same year-ago period. The first half of 2022 included a change in fair value on derivative of $142,000. After giving effect to the change of derivative and non-cash-based compensation, on a proforma basis net loss would be $306,000.

About Healthy Extracts "Live Life Young Again"

Healthy Extracts Inc. is a platform for developing or acquiring science-forward, clinically proven, plant-based proprietary products in select high-growth categories within the multibillion-dollar nutraceuticals market.

The company's subsidiaries, BergametNA™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. This includes the only heart health supplement containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™. This superfruit is known to have the highest quality and concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids, and with healthy heart benefits backed by more than 17 clinical studies.



UBN KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations have been clinically shown to support brain health, including memory, cognition, focus and neuro-energy. UBN is pursuing intellectual property license opportunities for monetizing its IP portfolio of multiple issued and pending patents.



For more information visit: healthyextractsinc.com, bergametna.com or tryubn.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2022, and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Food and Drug Administration Disclosure

The product and formulation featured in this release is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 12. This product should be used only as directed on the label. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A doctor's advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.



BergametNA™, Ultimate Brain Nutrients™, UBN™, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ and F4T® are registered trademarks of Healthy Extracts Inc.™

Healthy Extracts Company Contact

Duke Pitts, President

Healthy Extracts Inc.

Tel (720) 463-1004

Email contact

Investor Contact:

Ronald Both or Justin Lumley

CMA

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email contact

Media Contact:

Tim Randall

CMA

Tel (949) 432-7572

Email contact





HEALTHY EXTRACTS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDING JUNE 30,

(Unaudited)

FOR THE 3

MONTHS ENDING

JUNE 30, FOR THE 6

MONTHS ENDING

JUNE 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUE Gross revenue $ 542,484 $ 278,458 $ 1,094,138 $ 459,492 Less selling fees (72,673 ) (34,572 ) (160,940 ) (45,173 ) Net revenue 469,812 243,886 933,198 414,318 COST OF REVENUE Cost of goods sold 195,556 33,764 334,238 75,206 Written off inventory - - - - Total cost of revenue 195,556 33,764 334,238 75,206 GROSS PROFIT 274,255 210,122 598,960 339,112 OPERATING EXPENSES General and administrative 888,401 464,831 1,258,758 1,180,918 Total operating expenses 888,401 464,831 1,258,758 1,180,918 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense, net of interest income (24,365 ) (13,597 ) (57,322 ) (29,356 ) Change in fair value on derivative (220,817 ) (289,445 ) (141,839 ) (980,225 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - - SBA loan forgiveness - - - - Gain on sale of asset - - 2,643 - Total other income (expense) (245,181 ) (303,041 ) (196,517 ) (1,009,581 ) Net gain/(loss) before income tax provision (859,326 ) (557,751 ) (856,315 ) (1,851,387 ) NET GAIN/(LOSS) $ (859,326 ) $ (557,751 ) $ (856,315 ) $ (1,851,387 ) Loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted 339,980,360 315,764,537 342,254,631 317,043,903





HEALTHY EXTRACTS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)