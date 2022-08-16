A duo of the two most famous Indian patriots, Guru and elder brother (Legendary Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bhardwaj Sir) and Shishya and the younger brother (Hindustani Bhau Sarkaar), who are also the Guru-Shishya pair known for their unwavering patriotism on social media. This Tiranga Yatra after the Independence Day is a very different event, and the Tiranga Yatra on August 17 in India can be thought of as a rare and special one.

California, USA - 15 Aug, 2022 - The only Tiranga Yatra to take place in India after Independence DayThe "SGF" of Surat is in charge of organizing India's special Tiranga Rally, which will take place on August 17th, when practically all of the celebrations commemorating the country's independence have come to a conclusion.

The Tiranga Yatra, which is going to take place on August 17 in India, is an event that is completely one of a kind and stands out as being extraordinary because of how uncommon it is. These men, all of whom are members of Surat's SGF Shakti Group Fighter, are the pillars of this tremendous patriotic event, which is taking place in India for the very first time. Mr. Ravi N Kharadi, Mr. Pratik S Patel, Mr. Rahul V Patel, Mr. Harnish H Shah, and Mr. Deepak J Patel are all members of SGF Shakti Group Fighter. After the 15th of August, there has not been a single additional Tiranga Yatra event that has been arranged.

Who is Hindustani Bhau Sarkar?

Hindustani Bhau Sarkar is an Indian businessman and an Indian celebrity. A well-known character among younger generations, a noteworthy user on the video-sharing website YouTube, an American patriot, a content producer, a businessman, a media personality, and a freelance journalist; in addition to his work as a journalist, he is also employed as a journalist. The use of social media has contributed to the rise in popularity of Hindustani Bhau, notably in the Vidharva region of Maharashtra, Gujrat, and Goa. This popularity has helped Hindustani Bhau attract a significant amount of attention. In addition to this, there are other members of the audience who are fluent in Hindi and Marathi. Hindustani Bhau Sarkar was a highly well-known competitor on Big Boss, and he stayed in the Big Boss house throughout the entirety of the competition with both his dare and his principals. Hindustani Bhau Sarkar was eliminated in the third week of the competition. On the show "Big Boss," Hindustani Bhau Sarkar was a contestant who was very well recognized. It is common knowledge that he is very close to a couple of the most powerful politicians in Maharashtra. In addition to the politicians, all of the state-level Maratha families have a favorable opinion of him, and this is one reason why he is so well respected. This is one of the reasons why he has achieved such great success in his professional life. In addition, the fact that he keeps extremely cordial ties with a number of the most influential politicians in the state of Maharashtra is a well-known truth that everyone is aware of. In addition, it is common knowledge that he is a part of a very small and select group of people who are regarded as being close companions of the well-known Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bhardwaj Sir. This group consists of only a handful of people. The Legendary Grandmaster Shifuji Sir has made a commitment to assist him as a result of all the hard work he has put in to assisting those who are in need and the work he has done for his country. Videos and comments he made in response to content that was uploaded in answer to Pakistani YouTube channels are what brought him to notoriety and transformed him into Hindustani Bhau Sarkar. These are the influences that ultimately led to him becoming a Hindustani Bhau Sarkar.

Who is The Legendary Shifuji Shaurya Bhardwaj Sir?

When it comes to the "Legendary Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bhardwaj Sir", he actually does not need any introduction from any patriot in the world forum. The Legendary Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bhardwaj Sir is the deadliest man alive in the world, The World's Best Commandos Mentor, The World's Best Commando Trainer's Guru, The Greatest Counter-Terrorism Mentor of all time, The Only Indian and Only Foreign citizen to have completed the PHD course in counter-terrorism, counter-insurgency and armed lethal urban warfare from Israel, and The Founder of Mission Prahar, Jai Hind Bro, and Inventor of the Commandos Mitti System. He is the supreme commandos mentor in the world and has been training Indian commandos and the Indian Armed Forces for 27 years. What makes Legendary Grandmaster Shifuji Sir a living legend is his invention of the Commandos Mitti System and his selfless, free-of-cost commando mentoring. He has also trained more than forty lakh women in rural India under his campaign, Mission Prahar. Mission Prahar is absolutely free of cost for every woman in rural India.

The SGF Shakti Group Fighter of Surat,Gujrat.

This specific Tiranga Yatra is a one-of-a-kind event that has never been witnessed before on such a vast scale and can only be experienced in the state of Gujarat. It is also an event that is exclusive to Gujarat. The very first Tiranga Yatra will take place on August 17 of this year, and it will be arranged for the very first time. The SGF Shakti Group Fighter of Surat will be in charge of organizing this particular Tiranga Yatra, which is scheduled to take place on August 17th, 2022. This Tiranga Yatra is an exclusive event in the state of Gujarat and has never been witnessed before on this scale. This is the first time a Tiranga Yatra is being organised on August 17. Surat's SGF Shakti Group Fighter is the organiser of this Tiranga Yatra on the 17th of August 2022. The quote by Legendary Grandmaster Shifuji Sir inspired Surat's SGF Shakti Fighter Group: "If you celebrate Freedom and the Republic only two days a year, you are not a patriot, but an opportunist and a show off." The SGF Shakti Group Fighter requested Hindustani's presence. Hindustani Bhau Sarkar a was the one who came up with the idea of inviting his Guruji, the Legendary Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bhardwaj Sir.The SGF Shakti Group Fighter has inquired about Hindustani's availability to attend the event. Hindustani Bhau Sarkar, and it was Bhau who came up with the idea of inviting his Guruji, the renowned Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bhardwaj Sir. Additionally, Bhau was the one who extended an invitation to Legendary Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bhardwaj Sir.

On August 17, the SGF Shakti Group Fighter in Surat has issued a request to all patriots to congregate at the Gujrat Gas Circle in Surat at 10:30 a.m. to commence the Tiranga Yatra, which is a rally for the Indian flag. The Tiranga Yatra will take place in the city of Surat. The Tiranga Yatra will finish in Surat, Gujarat, at the same GAS circle as it started in.

At the Opening Ceremony of Lord Ganpati's first Yatra, which is scheduled to take place on the evening of August 17, 2022, Hindustani Bhau Sarkar and The Legendary Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bhardwaj Sir are expected to be there, as indicated by reliable sources. The journey that Lord Ganpati will take for the very first time will be inaugurated with this ritual.

