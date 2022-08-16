Kayo Energy Ranks No. 108 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List
With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 4,014.9%, Kayo Energy Appears on the Inc. 5000 List for the 2nd TimeTEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that Kayo Energy is No. 108 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Kayo Energy’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Aaron Weymann, states, “We are incredibly excited to be honored for the second consecutive year as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies! Over the last three years, Kayo has grown exponentially, as we celebrate our advancement from last year’s ranking of 175 to 108 this year. I’m so proud of the Kayo team and our ongoing work which is encapsulated in our slogan, “Do Good. Save Money.®” We continue to provide clean and affordable energy to customers across the American Southwest; helping Americans save money, while protecting our world environment for current and future generations.”
The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.
“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”
Kayo Energy is an energy solutions company that specializes in solar power systems, whose mission is to provide broad-based community access to clean and affordable solar energy. Kayo Energy transitions customers into clean energy sources by vertically integrating the entire transition process through one company, from solar: enrollment, design, engineering, permitting, installation, and activation. Kayo Energy’s attention to detail and customer-centric approach have been catalysts to the company’s exponential growth, as everything they do is social impact-driven, with a focus on long-term sustainability. The result is a reduction in energy costs for customers, with an accompanied reduction in their carbon footprint, supporting the health of our world environment.
Since its inception, Kayo Energy is proud to have provided 35 gigawatt hours (GWH) to customers, which is equivalent to powering 26,250,000 homes! Aaron Weymann says, “We are also grateful for our partnership with the GivePower Foundation®, from which we’ve been able to give 5,925 people access to clean water for 20 years. We warmly invite everyone to join us in the clean energy movement as we work together to improve the state of our world today.”
