Governor Pritzker Announces an Invitation for Bid Issued for Historic Chicago Damen Silos Location

ILLINOIS, August 15 - Sale expected to be Economic Generator for Chicago Communities





CHICAGO - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS) today announced the issuance of an Invitation for Bid (IFB) for the sale of the Damen Silos located at 2900 South Damen Avenue. Information on the IFB can be viewed at www.bidbuy.illinois.gov





"I came into office with a promise to bring efficiency to government, saving countless taxpayer dollars that should be supporting our schools, bettering our roads, and shaping a stronger future," said Governor JB Pritzker. "When complete, this sale will represent another step forward for that promise as well as bring significant economic development to Chicago's Lower West Side."





At the beginning of his administration, Governor Pritzker directed CMS to optimize the State's real estate portfolio and reduce operating expenses. CMS is responsible for the management of over 800 leased and owned facilities and is continuously analyzing this portfolio to meet operational needs while maximizing efficiencies. As part of its due diligence, CMS determined the sale of the Damen Silos was in the State's best interest as the property was deemed to have no future use for its operations. In accordance with the State Property Control Act, 30 ILCS 605, the State is establishing a minimum bid of $3.25 million to purchase the property in "AS-IS" condition.





The 23.4-acre property is bifurcated by Damen Avenue and is comprised of two parcels of land having extensive frontage along the South Branch of the Chicago River. The property's combination of size, connectivity to transportation and main road lines, adjacency to the Chicago River, and proximity to prime business areas make it a unique real estate opportunity.

"We are moving forward today to give new life to this property and bring economic development to the area," said CMS Acting Director Anthony Pascente. "The sale of this surplus property will generate significant economic opportunities in Chicago's Lower West Side and McKinley Park communities while also saving the State the cost of annual operating expenses."





Responses to the IFB for the sale of the Damen Silos are due at 3:00 p.m. on October 19, 2022. A copy of the IFB is available on the General Services Illinois Procurement Bulletin (i.e. BidBuy) at www.bidbuy.illinois.gov . Vendors must register in BidBuy to provide a bid or offer to solicitations.









The State has owned the property since 1928 when it was deeded from the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railway Company to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The property was previously used to mix construction materials for State roads and more recently served as a backdrop for many famous movie and television scenes. In 2005, the Illinois Department of Transportation, under legislative authority, transferred the subject property to CMS for disposal.





The proposed sale of the Damen Silos is another example of the Pritzker Administration effectively managing the State's real estate portfolio to reduce operating expenses and create opportunities for economic development. On July 27, 2022, Governor Pritzker announced the final closing of the James R. Thompson Center with Google becoming the building's new occupant. The deal allows the State to consolidate additional downtown leases, which will save the Illinois taxpayers nearly a billion over the next thirty years.



