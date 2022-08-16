Submit Release
Vietnam Airlines, T&T and SHB sign strategic agreement

VIETNAM, August 16 - HÀ NỘI — The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has recently signed a strategic cooperation agreement with T&T Group and SHB Bank, and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with T&Y SuperPortTM - a joint venture between T&T Group and YCH Group of Singapore.

Under the deals, the parties pledged to use each other's products and services and unlock each other's potential to add value to Việt Nam's economy.

"The agreement is an important milestone, acting as the catalyst for business improvements and contributing to the recovery of the market and supply chains," said Đỗ Quang Hiển, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of T&T Group.

Đặng Ngọc Hòa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vietnam Airlines, shared this view, saying that the partnership would give fresh impetus to the carrier's aviation ecosystem, which currently has a fleet of over 100 aircraft and a network of more than 100 air routes globally.

The agreements are expected to boost the signatories' operational efficiency, improve their position and competitiveness, and strengthen the strategic cooperation between Viet Nam and Singapore. — VNS

