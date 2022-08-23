QUILL Media Announces 20% of Affiliate Sales to Go to The National LGBTQ Task Force

QUILL Media helps fight the outdated notion that gender is solely for cis women.

Up-and-coming gender-inclusive beauty publication QUILL is putting down its philanthropic roots.

Now more than ever, it is important to support organizations making the connection between reproductive rights and LGBTQ+ rights; The National LGBTQ Task Force is doing just that.” — Tess Aurore

SANTA CRUZ, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QUILL Media will be donating 20% of all affiliate sales to The National LGBTQ Task Force, the gender-inclusive beauty site announced on Tuesday.

“We are extremely excited to be partnering with The National LGBTQ Task Force,” says QUILL founder Tess Aurore. “We of course appreciate their activism within the LGBTQ+ community at all times; we especially appreciate their advocacy now, as the overturning of Roe v. Wade negatively impacts our community. Now more than ever, it is important to support organizations making the connection between reproductive rights and LGBTQ+ rights; The National LGBTQ Task Force is doing just that.”

"The National LGBTQ Task Force greatly appreciates the support of QUILL - particularly their recognition of our important work at the intersection of LGBTQ rights and reproductive justice," says Jacky Goh, Chief Development Officer.

"The recent overturning of Roe v. Wade and the precarious patchwork of rights now at stake on the state level has set the stage for much needed advocacy for all impacted - and the LGBTQ+ community is part of that," Goh continues. "Support from partners like QUILL will help us continue to push back now — on all state and federal lawmakers and courts — to fight for abortion access and reproductive choice, the right for transgender people to access life-saving healthcare, the right to bodily autonomy, and the right to sexual freedom. These are our most basic liberties — to live a life of dignity, private from government interference.”

QUILL earns commission from sales on their site; all recommended products have an average rating of 4+ stars. “We would not recommend products of lesser quality,” explains Aurore. “When it comes to QUILL, we want to be a safe space anybody can come to and feel not only welcomed, but cared for. Credibility is crucial to our mission.”