Sharing the message about PEI’s energy efficiency programs

CANADA, August 15 - There has never been a better time to make your home energy efficient.

And our Net Zero Ambassadors Aaron Walsh, Johnny MacKenzie, Brandon MacQuillan and Julia Doiron are going door-to-door across the province spreading that message and sharing with Islanders information on the Path to Net Zero.

The Government of Prince Edward Island is embarking on one of the most ambitious climate action plans in the country – to achieve Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.

Julia, a recent graduate of University of Prince Edward Island is heading to Toronto to attend Chiropractic School in the fall, while Brandon (standing on the right, in the photo above) will be completing his senior year at Montague Regional High School.

Their day begins at 8 a.m. by travelling to a designated area of rural PEI.

With information in hand on the many rebate programs available and on Net Zero options to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the two climb into their hybrid vehicle and head-out.

On this day, the pair are going to Mermaid.

In the van, they discuss the plan for the day and program their GPS.

They explain their usual tactic to find an area where homes are grouped together and then walk to each door.

If no one is home, they leave the information regarding free heat pumps, water heaters and home insulation, as well as other energy efficiency rebates and electric vehicles in the mailbox.

After a few houses with no response, a woman answers the door and accepts the information. She is happy to have a quick chat.

Julia says the most frequently asked questions are “who do I call?” and “how do I book an appointment?”

Both questions are easily answered by the students but information is also included in the handout.

At the next house they are greeted by Marlene Doiron who invites them in to chat about the programs. Marlene has been upgrading her home with new doors and windows. She was very pleased to learn of the programs available and said she would most definitely be looking into the rebate programs.

Brandon said Islanders have reacted positively at the door and even if they are not currently interested in the programs. “They always take the information and thank us for it.”

The goal of the door-to door campaign is to make personal contact with Islanders across the province and let them know that these energy efficient upgrades are available.

If you are an Islander with a household income of $55,000 or under you could qualify for the free heat pump, electric water heater or insulation programs.

These programs are instrumental in assisting Prince Edward Island to becoming the first Net Zero province in Canada by 2040 and reduce the number of Island households that rely on fossil fuels.

Island residents can apply for programs online by filling out an application, or they can book an appointment with their local Access PEI by calling 1-833-734-1873. Staff will assess income and help with the application process.

If your income is over $55,000, there are rebates available and low interest loans for energy efficient upgrades through Finance PEI.