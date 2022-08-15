Due to increased grizzly bear activity in the upper Chilko River area, access to Chilko-Newton Road, south of Henry’s Crossing, will be closed to the public during salmon spawning season from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31, 2022.

The Tŝilhqot’in Nation and the Province are jointly restricting public access to the upper Chilko corridor while a management plan is being written for the area. This closure is to mitigate the risks of members of the public coming into close contact with grizzly bears in the area.

The closure of the road will be monitored and enforced under the BC Wildlife Act. Penalties and fines for violators will be issued.

Learn More:

For updates, visit: https://drivebc.ca/

Call FrontCounter BC 250 398-4574 for more information.