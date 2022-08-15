Minister's statement on progress toward modernizing Columbia River Treaty

CANADA, August 15 - Katrine Conroy, Minister Responsible for the Columbia River Treaty, has issued the following statement regarding the 13th round of negotiations to modernize the Columbia River Treaty, which took place in Richmond on Aug. 10-11, 2022:

“Discussions toward a modernized Columbia River Treaty progressed last week, as negotiators from Canada and the United States met to review proposals developed by each country. The aim of each proposal is to find agreement on an updated treaty framework that includes not only flood-risk management and hydropower co-ordination, but also co-operation on ecosystems and increased flexibility for Canadian operations. The additional flexibility would enable Canada to meet domestic objectives, including for Indigenous cultural values and socio-economic interests. This latest round of negotiations builds on the work done in a series of meetings between Canada and the U.S. earlier this year.

“The fact that we are exchanging and reviewing proposals is, I believe, a sign that we are getting closer to finding alignment of our objectives. For Canada, that means ensuring the interests of the Columbia Basin are supported now and into the future.

“There is no deadline to complete negotiations, but I have every confidence that both countries are committed to finding common ground and reaching an agreement in a timely manner.”

Quick Facts:

The teams exchanged initial proposals in 2020.

At an informal meeting earlier this year, the U.S. team presented Canada with its second proposal and the Canadian team, which includes representatives from Canada, B.C. and the Ktunaxa, Secwepemc and Syilx Okanagan Nations, responded with its second proposal last week.

The next round of negotiations are expected to be hosted by the U.S. and scheduled for the fall.

Learn More:

To learn more about the Columbia River Treaty, visit: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/columbiarivertreaty/

