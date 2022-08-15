The shíshálh Nation and the Province of British Columbia have committed to negotiate a decision-making agreement under Section 7 of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

This agreement is intended to support ongoing work to achieve long-term reconciliation and land-use predictability in the shíshálh swiya (territory/birthplace/world).

The Province and shíshálh Nation have committed to negotiate a joint decision-making agreement that will provide transparent requirements for dock applicants, mitigate ecological impacts to the foreshore, protect archeological resources, and advance collaborative management in the shíshálh swiya.

Section 7 of the Declaration Act ensures provisions for engagement with local governments and potentially affected stakeholders. The preliminary list of local government and interested third parties who will be consulted during negotiations on the decision-making agreement has been identified as: