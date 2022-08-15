Guia Hill Cable Car to resume operation tomorrow after completion of replacement and testing of main cables

MACAU, August 15 - The Guia Hill Cable Car operation, which has been suspended because the main cables have been worn out, will resume operation from tomorrow (16 August) onwards as the replacement works of the main cables and a series of works such as connection of cables, inspections, adjustments and trials to ensure the safe operation of the cable car have been completed. The opening hours of the cable car are: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily (closed on Monday or the following day if a public holiday, day of exemption from work or compensatory rest day falls on Monday).