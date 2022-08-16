64.8% Annual Wholesale Trade Growth Sees Saskatchewan Leading Canada

CANADA, August 16 - Released on August 15, 2022

Saskatchewan continues to see strong results in key economic indicators with the value of wholesale trade jumping 64.8 per cent between June 2021 and June 2022, the highest increase among all provinces.

Saskatchewan also saw significant wholesale trade growth between May 2022 and June 2022 with an increase of 14.9 per cent, the second highest increase among all provinces. These numbers far exceed the national averages of month-to month and year-over-year wholesale trade growth, which were 0.1 per cent and 12.2 per cent, respectively. The total value of Saskatchewan wholesale trade reached $4.2 billion in June 2022.

"Saskatchewan continues to be a national leader in economic growth with these extraordinarily strong wholesale trade numbers," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "Our government's focus on boosting trade, increasing exports and strengthening Saskatchewan's international relationships is creating opportunities and jobs for the people of our province."

In June, Saskatchewan also saw strong growth in several other important economic indicators. Between June 2021 and June 2022, manufacturing sales grew by 25.2 per cent, the third highest increase among the provinces. Building Construction Investment increased by 63 per cent in June 2022 compared to June 2021, the biggest jump among the provinces.

Merchandise exports increased by 57.3 per cent in June 2022 compared to June 2021, the second highest increase among the provinces. The value of Saskatchewan building permits in June 2022 also increased by 27.4 per cent compared to June 2021, ranking third in terms of percentage change among the provinces.

