Request for Proposal Issued for Third Party Surgical Provider

A procurement process to provide up to 3,000 elective orthopedic surgeries per year in Regina is now open.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) to find potential providers to increase orthopedic surgeries and benefit thousands of Saskatchewan patients. The RFP’s details include a stand-alone orthopedic surgery facility focused on increasing operating room and bed capacity for in-patient joint replacements, as well as a variety of day surgery orthopedic procedures.

"To successfully tackle the waitlist for orthopedic surgeries, including hip and knee replacements, it’s essential to work with our third-party providers,” Minister of Health Paul Merriman said. "Saskatchewan has forged very successful relationships with third parties for several years to provide publicly-funded, privately-delivered surgeries, which serve to add capacity for the system.”

There are currently about 8,000 patients waiting for joint replacements in Saskatchewan, the majority in Saskatoon and Regina, with projections showing that demand for orthopedic surgeries will continue to increase in the province.

“Our surgical teams are dedicated to working through a number of challenges to address the surgical waitlist,” Vice President of Integrated Urban Health and Chief Nursing Officer for the Saskatchewan Health Authority, Sharon Garratt said. “Creating this additional capacity for surgery will help us better support and meet the needs of Saskatchewan patients.”

These services will continue to be publicly funded.

The anticipated timeline is to award and sign a contract in Fall 2022 and have service available on or before December 31, 2023.

Since 2010-11, third-party providers have delivered more than 128,000 publicly funded surgeries in Saskatchewan. Recent introduction of same-day orthopedic joint surgeries in some parts of the country has created an opportunity to contract with third-party surgical centres to perform these procedures outside hospital settings for some low-risk patients.

The RFP outlines details relating to criteria, process, timelines and other relevant information and can be found at www.SaskTenders.ca.

The submission deadline is 2:00 p.m. September 12, 2022.

