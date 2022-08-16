All Set to Stage a Week-long Hunger Strike on Sindh's Human Rights, Justice and Freedoms Throughout UN General Assembly
Sindhi Foundation Demands to appoint a Special Envoy on Sindh as "Pakistan's Regimes pathetically failed to resolve Sindh's issues." Sufi Laghari
Pakistani government has pathetically failed to resolve any of Sindh’s issues, so we humbly request United Nations to appoint a special envoy for Sindh.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A weeklong hunger strike under the banner of Sindhi Foundation for Sindh’s human rights, justice issues and freedoms, has been set to stage in front of the United Nations Head Quarters in New York during the forthcoming 77th session of its General Assembly commencing from September 13th to September 20th. This has been announced by the Sindhi Foundation, today.
— Sufi Laghari
The Sindhi Foundation has also demanded of the United Nations to appoint and send a special envoy to Sindh to assess atrocities against Sindhi people in Pakistan. This was announced by Sufi Laghari, the Executive Director of the Sindhi Foundation, a Washington based organization who works for the advocacy and awareness for human rights of Sindh and its Sindhi people in southern province of present Pakistan. ‘The planned hunger strike is aimed to bring the awareness about Sindh’s human rights, unending plights, and unresolved persecution of Sindhi people in present Pakistan under successive regimes be this civil or military for the last 75 years.
“Hundreds of Sindhis are disappeared, and no one knows about them that either they are alive or tortured to death. Every day the families of the enforcedly missing Sindhi persons protest, march off and sit on hunger strikes in many villages, towns, and cities of Sindh, to in order raise voice for justice, but to no avail. The cries of Sindhi mothers, wives, sister and daughters of those missing ones pour on deaf ears”.
Thousand of Sindhi Hindu girls kidnapped and forcibly converted to Islam and are married away with Muslim men often much older to them,” Sufi Laghari said.
A grand water theft from the River Indus, which is lifeline to Sindh, is another important issue for Sindh. Currently, in Sindh, only 20% of people have access to clean and safe drinking water while 80% of Sindh’s poor populace with their live stock is forced to drink contaminated water. Moreover typically toxic sewage, poisonous industrial waste and lethal pollutants are dumped and drained into Sindh’s waters of Indus. This has caused hell of desertification and damages to a Sindh’s agricultural lands and Sindhi villages,” he said.
Pakistan banned Sindhi website, censored Sindhi news, and controlled Sindhi media, freedom of expression in Sindh, Laghari lamented.
“Women of Sindh were rightly portrayed as heroines in history and its folk lore, as they are brave, strong, and caring but after 1947 Sindhi women became second class citizen in Pakistan. So another prime object of the hunger strike is to raise voice for Sindhi women in front of the United Nations throughout its 77th General Assembly session,” Sufi Laghari went on to say.
“Hunger Strike is a non-violent type of struggle. It is not just starving but vision for freedom and justice. Hunger strike is a peaceful manner to attempt to bring the attention to the world’s consciousness. Sindh became colony of Pakistan’s Islamabad. Sindh is ruled by Punjabi military through a puppet government in Sindh,” Sufi Laghari further stated.
“Pakistani government has pathetically failed to resolve any of Sindh’s issues, so we humbly request United Nations to appoint a special envoy for Sindh. That UN must send fact finding mission to investigate and meet victim Sindhi people and listen their suffering and sorrows,” Sufi Laghari concluded.
Munawar Laghari
Sindhi Foundation
+1 202-378-0333
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other