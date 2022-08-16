For the 2nd time, Cobra Legal Solutions makes the Inc. 5000 List
Cobra Ranks 2,097 on the Inc. 5000 list With Three-Year Revenue Growth of over 400%
The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 16, 2022, Inc. magazine revealed that Cobra Legal Solutions is in the top half of its annual Inc. 5000 list at No. 2,097, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
— Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.
Cobra achieved this level of growth by disrupting and improving traditional pricing and service models in the competitive legal industry. Through Cobra’s relentless focus on creating better outcomes via tech-enabled service innovation, they have become the trusted partner of numerous Fortune1000 companies and their outside counsel around the world.
“Our second appearance on the Inc5000 list is directly due to legal professionals recognizing that Cobra provides what they’ve been asking for: customer centric, tech prescriptive innovation that is proven to reduce cost and produce better results,” said Candice Corby, Cobra’s CEO. “We have a diverse team of experts that are given the power to make the best decisions for our customers every day. Our growth and excellent track record speak for themselves.”
The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.
About Cobra Legal Solutions
Cobra Legal Solutions was founded over a decade ago by attorneys who knew they could improve the efficiency and reduce the cost of legal support services. Cobra’s diverse team of like-minded professionals combine deep experience in eDiscovery, contracts and due diligence, document review, legal research, and technology to deliver consistent, measurable results for corporate legal departments and their outside counsel. Based in Austin, TX, Cobra Legal Solutions is proud to be 89% diverse with a workforce that is 63% female worldwide. Named to the 2022 Inc 5000 list of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies, Cobra Legal Solutions is trusted by thousands of legal professionals each day from some of the world’s largest companies and law firms.
Learn more about Cobra and their suite of world class services at: https://cobralegalsolutions.com/
