Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Participate in Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

Phibro Animal Health Corporation PAHC announced today it will participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference being held at the Sheraton New York.

Chief Financial Officer Damian Finio and Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy Daniel Bendheim will address financial analysts and investors on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 9:10 AM ET.

The live audio presentation will be available on the Phibro Animal Health Corporation Investor Relations Website at https://investors.pahc.com. A replay of the session will be available and archived on the company's website.

About Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a leading global diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company. We strive to be a trusted partner with livestock producers, farmers, veterinarians, and consumers who raise or care for farm and companion animals by providing solutions to help them maintain and enhance the health of their animals. For further information, please visit www.pahc.com.

