Morgan Stanley Declares Dividends on Its Preferred Stock

Morgan Stanley today declared a regular dividend on the outstanding shares of each of the following preferred stock issues:

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A - $261.11 per share (equivalent to $0.261111 per Depositary Share)

10 Percent Non-Cumulative Non-Voting Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C - $25.00 per share

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E - $445.31 per share (equivalent to $0.445313 per Depositary Share)

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F - $429.69 per share (equivalent to $0.429688 per Depositary Share)

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series I - $398.44 per share (equivalent to $0.398438 per Depositary Share)

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series K - $365.63 per share (equivalent to $0.365625 per Depositary Share)

4.875 Percent Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series L - $304.69 per share (equivalent to $0.304688 per Depositary Share)

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series M - $29.375000 per share

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series N - $2,650.00 per share (equivalent to $26.500000 per Depositary Share)

4.250 Percent Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series O - $265.63 per share (equivalent to $0.265625 per Depositary Share)

6.500 Percent Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series P - $329.51 per share (equivalent to $0.329514 per Depositary Share)

The dividends for the Preferred Stock Series M and N are payable on September 15, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2022.

The dividends for the Preferred Stock Series A, C, E, F, I, K, L, O and P are payable on October 17, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2022.

Morgan Stanley MS is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005138/en/