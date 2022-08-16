Submit Release
First Capital REIT Announces July 2022 Distribution

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - First Capital REIT ("First Capital") FCR announced today that it will make a cash distribution of $0.036 per REIT unit for the month of August, representing approximately $0.43 per REIT unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on September 15, 2022 to unitholders of record as at August 31, 2022.

About First Capital REIT FCR

First Capital is a leading owner, operator and developer of grocery anchored and mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors. 

