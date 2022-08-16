RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces August 2022 Distribution

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust ("RioCan") REI today announced a distribution of 8.5 cents per unit for the month of August. The distribution will be payable on September 8, 2022 to unitholders of record as at August 31, 2022.



About RioCan

