Playmaker Capital Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results Highlighted By Record Revenue and User Engagement and Continued Profitability

Q2 2022 pro forma revenue was US $7.4 million, 14% above analyst consensus and an organic increase of 10 % over Q2 2021

Trailing twelve-month pro forma revenue was US $30.6 million, an organic increase of 34% over the previous twelve months

Q2 2022 pro forma Adjusted EBITDA was US $1.9 million, 12% above analyst consensus and a decrease of 14 % over Q2 2021

Trailing twelve-month pro forma Adjusted EBITDA was US $9.4 million, an organic increase of 21% over the previous twelve months

User Sessions on Playmaker web properties reached 674 million in Q2 2022, an increase of 40% over Q2 2021

Playmaker Capital Inc. PMKR ("the Company" or "Playmaker"), the digital sports media company that delivers authentic content experiences through its portfolio of sports media and technology brands, is pleased to report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 ("Q2 2022").

"Q2 was a very productive quarter for us as we continued to invest in the foundation of our business, integrating recently acquired companies, and developing operational efficiencies and centres of excellence," said Jordan Gnat, Playmaker CEO. "We completed two acquisitions subsequent to the quarter end with the key efforts on diligence and operational integration happening prior to closing the transactions. We launched new products with BarkBets and The 90th Minute and our new affiliate partnership with oddschecker. On the balance sheet side, we completed a financing with Beedie Capital, bringing additional institutional capital into the company. This investment provides us with the flexibility to execute on our strategies and a partner in Beedie Capital that brings unique expertise and perspective to complement our business. I have stated on many occasions that we will not profit at the expense of growth and not grow at the expense of profit. This is the disciplined approach we started with and, as demonstrated, we continue to focus on this balance."

"Though we continue to invest in growth initiatives throughout the business, we produced $1.9 million of pro forma Adjusted EBITDA in Q2, demonstrating our balanced focus on profitability and growth," said Mike Cooke, Playmaker CFO. "Meanwhile, at a time when capital is at a premium, we continue to strengthen our balance sheet, closing a US $20.0 million convertible loan facility in July 2022. This facility, combined with the US $15.0 million credit facility that we closed in March 2022, gives us significant flexibility to opportunistically pursue our M&A strategy – and to continue making investments to drive growth, both organically and through strategic acquisitions over time."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Figures in USD)

Revenue – Revenue was $7.0 million in Q2 2022, compared to $3.0 million in Q2 2021.

– Revenue was million in Q2 2022, compared to $3.0 million in Q2 2021. Operating Income – Operating loss was $0.7 million in Q2 2022, compared to operating income of $0.4 million in Q2 2021.

– Operating loss was million in Q2 2022, compared to operating income of million in Q2 2021. Pro Forma Revenue (including all acquisitions to date) – Revenue was $ 7.4 million in Q2 2022, an increase of 10 % from $6.7 million in Q2 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, revenue was $14.3 million, an increase of 17% from $12.2 million in the same period of 2021.

– Revenue was $ million in Q2 2022, an increase of % from million in Q2 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, revenue was million, an increase of from $12.2 million in the same period of 2021. Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA (including all acquisitions to date) – Adjusted EBITDA was $1.9 million in Q2 2022, a decrease of 14% from $2.2 million in Q2 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, Adjusted EBITDA was $3.6 million, a decrease of 4% from $3.7 million in the same period of 2021.

– Adjusted EBITDA was million in Q2 2022, a decrease of from million in Q2 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, Adjusted EBITDA was million, a decrease of from million in the same period of 2021. Cash and Cash Equivalents – Cash and cash equivalents were $2.5 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $5.1 million at March 31, 2022. Subsequent to quarter-end, on July 11, 2022, the Company closed a $20 million convertible loan facility and received a $15 million initial advance through that facility.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

According to Comscore data from June 2022, Playmaker now ranks as the fourth largest digital sports media group across the Americas, up from the sixth ranking across the same region as of December 2021. 1

Playmaker achieved record engagement metrics in Q2 2022 across its owned and operated web properties, reaching a monthly high of more than 95 million users and generating 674 million sessions in the quarter, representing a 27% and a 40% increase, respectively, over Q2 2021.

Playmaker and Beedie Investments Ltd. ("Beedie Capital") announced a US $20 million convertible loan facility. The proceeds from the convertible loan facility provide Playmaker the flexibility to continue to execute on its growth strategy, namely acquiring profitable digital media assets and focusing on organic growth opportunities for its portfolio of brands.

Playmaker acquired U.S.-based, soccer-focused media property, World Soccer Talk, to grow its footprint in the North American soccer market. Through its web property, mobile app, newsletter, social channels and podcast, World Soccer Talk is a respected destination for soccer news and an authority for information regarding "where-to-stream" live soccer matches.

Playmaker acquired Juanfutbol to accelerate its push into the Mexican and U.S. Hispanic sports markets. Juanfutbol provides Playmaker an expertise in branded content and sponsored campaigns as well as significant reach across numerous social media platforms.

The Nation Network ("TNN") launched The 90 th Minute, a soccer-focused brand with two flagship properties, Kicked Back and Sunday League Pundits. The 90 th Minute will serve as the parent brand for TNN's soccer properties and will house a collection of podcasts, websites, and social media channels.

Minute, a soccer-focused brand with two flagship properties, Kicked Back and Sunday League Pundits. The 90 Minute will serve as the parent brand for TNN's soccer properties and will house a collection of podcasts, websites, and social media channels. Direct sales from tier one advertisers and sports betting operators continues to be an area of focus and growth for Playmaker. Direct sales for Playmaker's owned and operated platform media businesses increased by 50% in Q2 2022 over Q2 2021, with direct sales accounting for more than 50% of total revenue in the quarter.

Yardbarker Media announced a strategic partnership with technology and sports betting content provider, oddschecker, to launch a sports betting vertical on yardbarker.com. The sports betting hub delivers fans a deeper betting content experience and includes actionable information such as promotions, free bets, odds comparisons, predictions and more.

1 Comscore Media Metrix® - Sports – June 2022 – Multi Platform – Desktop 6+ and Total Mobile 18+ - Total Visits – Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will host a management conference call to discuss its Q2 2022 financial results on August 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). Hosting the call will be Jordan Gnat, Chief Executive Officer; Jake Cassaday, Chief Operating Officer; and Mike Cooke, Chief Financial Officer.

To participate in the conference call, please dial-in using one of the following numbers approximately five minutes prior to commencement and ask to join the Playmaker call:

Dial-In Number (Toll Free): 1-844-707-6933

Dial-In Number (International): 1-412-317-5796

A replay of the Conference Call will be made available at playmaker.fans/investors.

To sign up for Playmaker Investor Alerts, visit: PMKR Investor Alerts.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

Some of the information presented in this press release includes non-IFRS financial measures, including, "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA", "working capital", and metrics that are presented on a pro forma basis. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS.

"EBITDA" is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

"Adjusted EBITDA" is earnings of the Company's operating subsidiaries before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, excluding the impact of head office costs and any one-time costs.

"working capital" is the Company's current assets minus its current liabilities.

"pro forma" is an adjustment to incorporate the results of any acquisitions made through the date of this press release, assuming each acquisition occurred on the first day of the period being presented.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Playmaker's current expectations regarding future events. The words "will", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Playmaker's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic, business and political conditions. Playmaker undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

ABOUT PLAYMAKER CAPITAL INC.

Playmaker PMKRPMKRF is a digital sports media company that acquires and integrates premier fan-centric media brands, curated to deliver highly engaged audiences of sports fans to tier one advertisers, online sports betting operators, and sports federations and leagues. Leveraging its in-house technology stack, Bench, and with a 360 degree view of sports fans, Playmaker delivers authentic digital content experiences for sports fans and best-in-class results for its partners across the Americas.

Playmaker reports in U.S. dollars, except where noted otherwise, and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

For more information, visit: http://www.playmaker.fans or contact Playmaker Chief Executive Officer Jordan Gnat via email jgnat@playmaker.fans | T: (416) 815-4993

Playmaker Capital Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Stated in U.S. dollars) June 30,

2022 (Unaudited) December 31,

2021 (Audited) Assets Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,478,240 $ 7,111,728 Accounts receivable 4,558,803 4,406,719 Income taxes receivable 184,902 45,711 Inventory 143,489 18,770 Prepaid and other current assets 762,084 377,061 Total current assets 8,127,518 11,959,989 Property and equipment 1,006,550 778,381 Intangible assets 48,330,035 45,808,097 Goodwill 28,085,443 28,393,097 Deferred tax asset 855,546 868,116 Other long-term assets 48,819 20,720 Total assets $ 86,453,911 $ 87,828,400 Liabilities Current Accounts payable $ 1,172,295 $ 567,572 Income taxes payable 82,495 81,264 Deferred revenue 317,659 188,993 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,669,682 2,623,321 Current portion of lease liability 169,525 88,951 Current portion of long-term debt - 14,365 Current deferred consideration 2,034,033 2,345,759 Current contingent consideration 11,851,550 10,475,031 Total current liabilities 17,297,239 16,385,256 Long-term debt 5,888,888 46,708 Long-term lease liability 513,540 415,057 Deferred tax liability 4,221,940 4,237,822 Deferred consideration - 1,848,388 Contingent consideration 4,455,624 8,837,406 Total liabilities 32,377,231 31,770,637 Shareholders' Equity Share capital 62,659,877 60,494,370 Contributed surplus 1,171,967 606,863 Warrant reserve 277,393 303,278 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (1,542,347) (1,368,266) Deficit (8,490,210) (3,978,482) Total shareholders' equity 54,076,680 56,057,763 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 86,453,911 $ 87,828,400

Playmaker Capital Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss Unaudited (Stated in U.S. dollars, except share information) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 6,977,718 $ 3,039,141 $ 12,794,291 $ 3,039,141 Cost of sales 666,049 145,706 1,395,018 145,706 Gross profit 6,311,669 2,893,435 11,399,273 2,893,435 Operating expenses Advertising, commissions and fees 1,198,608 772,084 1,677,411 772,084 Web services and publishing 268,566 114,003 491,818 114,003 Salary and wages 3,322,411 1,186,199 6,318,872 1,204,025 Professional fees 219,018 141,970 694,054 224,541 General and administration 500,692 146,386 933,109 154,346 Share-based compensation 370,719 116,918 584,529 117,008 Depreciation and amortization 1,123,867 16,094 2,064,703 16,391 Total operating expenses 7,003,881 2,493,654 12,764,496 2,602,398 Operating income (loss) (692,212) 399,781 (1,365,223) 291,037 Listing and filing fees (5,786) (1,734,304) (11,613) (1,734,304) Transaction costs (100,398) (171,638) (749,332) (228,027) Interest expense (93,574) (107,134) (104,057) (107,134) Other income 4,454 4,247 12,277 4,247 Other expenses (59,539) (2,992) (71,765) (2,992) Change in fair value of consideration - - (1,896,772) - Foreign exchange gain (loss) (138,795) 513,128 (276,109) 339,157 Net loss before taxes (1,085,850) (1,098,912) (4,462,594) (1,438,016) Current income tax expense (26,995) (20,530) (49,134) (20,530) Net loss $ (1,112,845) $ (1,119,442) $ (4,511,728) $ (1,458,546) Other comprehensive loss: (Loss) on translation (1,016,142) (723,432) (174,081) (548,498) Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (2,128,987) $ (1,842,874) $ (4,685,809) $ (2,007,044) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.01) $ (0.01) $ (0.02) $ (0.03) Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares 215,158,590 82,327,862 213,863,106 56,454,641

Playmaker Capital Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited (Stated in U.S. dollars) For the six months ended June 30 Operating activities 2022 2021 Net loss $ (4,511,728) $ (1,458,546) Depreciation and amortization 2,064,703 16,391 Share-based compensation 584,529 117,627 Listing fees, RTO costs - 618,184 Interest expense on convertible debenture, settled with shares - 102,740 Non-cash interest expense 8,648 - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,896,772 - Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss 276,109 (339,157) Change in non-cash working capital: Accounts receivable 378,139 (277,460) Income taxes receivable (139,191) (24,470) Inventory (124,719) (20,724) Prepaid and other assets (399,502) (101,333) Accounts payable 183,574 596,794 Income taxes payable 1,231 - Deferred revenue 128,666 - Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (1,123,786) (62,950) Net cash flows used in operating activities (776,555) (832,904) Investing activities Acquisition of Futbol Sites, net of cash acquired - (6,166,393) Acquisition of Fanaticos - (204,290) Acquisition of Futmarketing (875,000) - Acquisition of SportsDrop (1,200,000) - Settlement of deferred and contingent consideration (7,393,636) - Cash acquired through RTO - 162,375 Purchase of property and equipment (109,076) (15,434) Purchase of intangible assets (73,633) - Net cash flows used in investing activities (9,651,345) (6,223,742) Financing activities Issuance of preferred shares - 5,505,000 Issuance of common shares Issuance costs on preferred and common shares - - 19,881,600 (1,236,391) Options exercised - 27,956 Warrants exercised 162,174 9,900 Long-term debt drawn 6,000,000 - Long-term debt repayments (111,112) (22,186) Lease liability principal payments (96,839) (21,440) Net cash flows provided by financing activities 5,954,223 24,144,439 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (4,473,677) 17,087,793 Foreign exchange impact (159,811) (206,011) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 7,111,728 6,631,358 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,478,240 $ 23,513,140

