Veterans Community Living Center at Fitzsimons ranked No. 1 by Newsweek

Denver, CO, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Veterans Community Living Center at Fitzsimons was ranked the No.1 nursing home in Colorado by Newsweek and in the top 25 out of almost 12,000 across 25 states. Newsweek partnered with global data research firm Statista to create an annual ranking of America's Best Nursing Homes for 2022 and identified the top 450.

Per Newsweek, this year's ranking identified the nation's top nursing homes based on three critical criteria: overall performance data, peer recommendations and each facility's handling of COVID-19, relative to in-state competition.

"We are honored and thrilled that our team at Fitzsimons is being recognized with this ranking," said Michelle Barnes, executive director of the Colorado Department of Human Services, which manages the veterans nursing home. "The staff have worked so hard before and through COVID, and we are proud of the dedication, passion and diligence of the amazing staff who care for our nation's heroes across the state."

"The Veterans Community Living Center at Fitzsimons has a 20-year history of caring for veterans and their family members," said Elizabeth Mullins, director of the Veterans Community Living Centers Division. "The veterans and residents at Fitzsimons are so proud of their home, and this public recognition absolutely confirms why - it's a great place to live, work and thrive."

The Veterans Community Living Center at Fitzsimons serves veterans, veterans' spouses/widows and Gold Star parents. Fitzsimons is licensed to serve 180 residents, and provides skilled nursing for long-term care residents, short-term rehabilitation, and has a secured memory care neighborhood for residents living with dementia.

More information on the No. 1 nursing home in Colorado can be found here.

