The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Polished.com Inc. (POL) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Polished.com Inc. ("Polished.com" or the "Company") POL on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 15, 2022, after the market had closed, Polished.com disclosed that it is unable to timely file its second quarter 2022 report due to an ongoing investigation regarding "certain allegations made by certain former employees related to the Company's business operations."

On this news, Polished.com's stock fell as much as 23% during after-hours trading on August 15, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

