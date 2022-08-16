A Library Focusing on the Black Experience is Available Online 24/7
Promoting Literacy, One Book at a Time!
Reading books which validate our experiences, celebrate our achievements, explore our history, and discuss our struggles are necessary.”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— J. T. Small
The Quiet House Library
https://www.thequiethouselibrary.com/
TheQuietHouseLibrary@gmail.com
A Library Focusing on the Black Experience is Available Online 24/7 From: The Quiet House Library
Promoting Literacy, One Book at a Time!
The Quiet House Library is focused on the Black experience, African Americans, and the African Diaspora. It was founded in 2021. The library collections include Intellectual Thought and Creativity, Fiction, Non-Fiction, Film and Music. It is a special library which is operated 100% online, so membership is available anywhere in the United States. All age groups are represented, children, young adults, and adults.
In addition, patrons browsing the library’s website can view the library resources which lists “ready references” and “literacy references.” There is a smorgasbord of information available to patrons. They can also browse the catalog to view the various library items. They will notice that there is an assortment of library materials for various uses such as for pleasure, research, and homework. To access the catalog, click on the link labeled “catalogue” then enter, The Quiet House Library, no password is needed to browse.
To access the collections a patron may join the library to become a member, receive a library card and then begin checking out library materials. They will also have the option to put library items on hold.
The library items are shipped to the members and then returned by the members via the US mail. Library items can be shipped anywhere in the country. Currently, the memberships available are Family, Individual and Student.
Why is The Quiet House Library needed? Quality Black literature, film and music are not always available or priority to those who curate their library’s collections. At The Quiet House Library, each item selected has been vetted so that it does not offend, the reader, viewer, or listener. Most of the authors are of African descent and all the literature is written by or about Black people. There are a variety of tastes in literature, film, and music, and the quality of the materials is excellent.
It is especially important that children’s literature whether fiction or non-fiction is meaningful, that the illustrations help tell the story and the images are realistic. This encourages the child to finish the book and want to read more of the same. Parents would also be motivated to read to their young children.
This applies to young adults as well. There are numerous titles of fiction and non-fiction to explore. Of course, there are a hodgepodge of library items geared toward adults.
New library items are continuously being added for all age groups and interest levels.
For more information on joining, visit The Quiet House Library’s website at: https://www.thequiethouselibrary.com/ .
###
J. T. Small
The Quiet House Library
TheQuietHouseLibrary@gmail.com