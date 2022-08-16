DBEDT NEWS RELEASE: PACIFIC TECH 2022 OFFERS TECH OPPORTUNITIES

HONOLULU – Pacific Tech 2022 (formerly known as the Hawai‘i SBIR Conference) is happening in Honolulu. This updated, biannual event brings Pacific region technology and engineering organizations/companies together with government customers, investors, prime contractors, federal SBIR/STTR program representatives, and other supporting government agencies. Innovative tech companies will have an opportunity to meet with potential clients/customers and learn about America’s Seed Fund (SBIR/STTR programs), as well as how they can best use new funding and tech commercialization opportunities.

The Hawai‘i Convention Center is the home to this year’s conference from October 24-26, 2022. More than 150 attendees from across the Pacific region and the West Coast, as well as federal agency representatives, are expected.

This year’s title sponsor is Decisive Point, a venture capital firm investing in deep-tech innovations for security, health, energy, and infrastructure. Decisive Point’s mission is to solve tough problems that matter, supporting mission-driven startups and amplifying investments with public R&D funding.

This is a unique opportunity for Pacific Region tech and engineering companies, especially small businesses, to offer new and innovative technology solutions to government challenges they’re unable to solve internally. Hawai‘i’s geographic location make it a critical part of U.S. military strategic operations, as well as the ever-expanding military presence in the islands, provide opportunities for the public and different branches of the military to discuss partnerships.

This event will feature speakers from government entities looking for new solutions, prime contractors that need subcontractors, and new funders looking to increase the speed of solving government problems with small business solutions. Speakers include Dr. George Kailiwai III, Director, Requirements and Resources (J8), Headquarters, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (HQ USINDOPACOM), Dr. Martin Lindsey, Science & Technology Advisor to USINDOPACOM, science advisors, and SBIR program managers from various federal agencies.

Participants will have the opportunity to engage in:

Tech Showcase and Pitching Events

Informational Sessions

Panel Discussions

Networking Reception

To learn more about the upcoming conference and to register please visit the website at: https://www.htdc.org/pacifictech/

# # #

Media Contact:

Charlene Chan

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

(808) 824-0134

[email protected]

dbedt.hawaii.gov

Cindy Matsuki

Hawai‘i Technology & Development Corporation

(808) 539-3621

[email protected]

https://www.htdc.org