Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, August 15, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of August 15 will include the following:

Wednesday, August 17 at 9:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Midlands Middle College, Springdale Hall, 1260 Lexington Drive, West Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, August 18 at 10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster and Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in a ceremonial bill signing for H. 3050, the Law Enforcement Accreditation bill, 5400 Broad River Road, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, August 18 at 5:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will speak at the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce’s Washington Night in South Carolina forum, Columbia Marriott, 1200 Hampton Street, Columbia, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: August 8, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of August 8, 2022, included:

Tuesday, August 9

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

12:30 PM: Call with former President Donald Trump and U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham.

1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster joined U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham for a press conference to discuss the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, Governor’s Office, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Policy meeting.

3:01 PM: Call with a fellow constitutional officer.

Thursday, August 11

10:00 AM: Policy meeting.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Constituent meeting.

11:15 AM: Policy meeting.

5:30 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in the SC Advocates for Agriculture Annual Reception, Phillips Market Center, 117 Ballard Court, West Columbia, S.C.

-###-