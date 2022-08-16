Georgia-Pacific expanding operations in Clarendon County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Georgia-Pacific, one of the world’s leading makers of tissue, pulp, packaging and building products, today announced plans to expand operations in Clarendon County. The company is investing approximately $40 million into the project.

Founded in 1927, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are global manufacturers and marketers of consumer tissue and tableware products; building products; paper-based packaging; cellulose and specialty fibers; nonwoven fabrics; and related chemicals. The company currently operates five manufacturing facilities in South Carolina, collectively employing more than 900 team members and providing close to $64 million in wages and benefits.

Located at 8250 Sumter Highway in Alcolu, Georgia-Pacific’s expansion in Clarendon County includes the addition of a third strander to increase the throughput capacity of the facility. The equipment processes wood logs into strands used in manufacturing-oriented strand boards (OSBs).

The expansion is expected to be complete in 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Georgia-Pacific team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“The Clarendon OSB facility is an important part of Georgia-Pacific’s ability to produce best-in-class wood products and meet demand in a state with a strong housing market. This addition will get us further down the road to realizing the facility’s full potential.” -Georgia-Pacific Structural Panels President Andy Konieczka

“Georgia-Pacific’s presence in South Carolina has driven the growth of our packaging and building products industry. For years, South Carolina has greatly benefitted from Georgia-Pacific’s investment in the state. Congratulations to them on their continued success.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Congratulations to Georgia-Pacific on this expansion in Clarendon County. We value their ongoing commitment to South Carolina and look forward to seeing Georgia-Pacific’s continued impact throughout our state.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We welcome Georgia Pacific’s expansion plans in Clarendon County. We pride ourselves on making sure our existing industries have everything they need to be successful. This solidifies our commitment to Georgia-Pacific, and we thank them for being a fantastic corporate citizen.” -Clarendon County Council Chairman Dwight L. Stewart Jr.

“Georgia-Pacific’s multimillion-dollar investment isn’t just advancing the company’s capabilities for the future, it’s improving current and future opportunities for Clarendon County, as well. It’s always exciting to see the commitment companies have in building on their local presence. After a decade of operating in the county, we’re looking forward to seeing many more years of growth and success for Georgia-Pacific in partnership with Clarendon County.” -Central SC Alliance Chairman Matthew Shaffer