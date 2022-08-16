Suspect Sought in a Second-Degree Child Sexual Abuse Offense: 100 Block of District Square, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Youth and Family Services Division seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a Second-Degree Child Sexual Abuse Offense that occurred on Sunday, August 14, 2022 in the 100 Block of District Square, Southwest.

At approximately 4:30 pm, the suspect engaged in an unwanted sexual contact with the victim. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.