Suspects and Vehicle Sought in a Credit Card Fraud Offense: 800 Block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to a Credit Card Fraud offense that occurred on Saturday, August 13, 2022, in the 800 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast.

At approximately 4:45 pm, the suspects fraudulently used credit cards at the listed location. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects and vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals/vehicles or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.