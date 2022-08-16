ZCM Holdings, LLC dba Post Real Estate Group Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies
Denver metro based Post Real Estate Group makes the sought-after Inc. 5000 list due to remarkable year-over-year revenue growth
It is an honor to be recognized as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company. The last few years have been less predictable and rapidly changing, and small businesses feel these impacts firsthand.”DENVER, CO, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZCM Holdings, LLC dba Post Real Estate Group (Post Real Estate Group) has been named by Inc. Magazine as one of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies, earning the no. 402 ranking on the prestigious Inc. 5000 for 2022. Post Real Estate Group is a real estate investment and property management company that focuses on housing and stable, long-term growth while leading with values and enhancing the communities in which they operate.
— Jacqueline Post Ladha
Post Real Estate Group not only ranked 402, in the top 9% of honorees across America, but the company premiered 10th of all companies in Denver, and 20th nationally, in real estate. The list represents a verified assessment of some of the most successful companies such as Facebook, Zappos, Pandora, Microsoft, Patagonia, and other well-known names, that gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
The Inc. 5000 recognition puts Post Real Estate Group in the top 0.07% of all privately-owned companies in America in terms of multi-year growth.
“It is an honor to be recognized as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company. The last few years have been less predictable and rapidly changing, and small businesses feel these impacts firsthand. We are proud of our team and our communities.” said Jacqueline Post Ladha, Co-Managing Director of Post Real Estate Group. Munira Virany, Co-Managing Director, added “Our growth is a direct result of our team and our clients with whom we have formed win/win partnerships. We are looking forward to the upcoming year.”
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on Aug. 16th.
About Post Real Estate Group
Post Real Estate Group (PRG) is a real estate investment and property management firm. With a holistic approach, PRG focuses on data-driven, stable long-term investments that yield above-market returns, and improve the communities they operate within while providing white glove service to our communities. PRG focuses on residential and student housing as well as equitable housing.
For more information see: http://www.postrealestategroup.com
LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/post-real-estate/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/postrealestategroup
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/postrealestategroup/
Media Contact: info@postrealestategroup.com
PR Dept
Post Real Estate Group
+1 888-700-8566
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other