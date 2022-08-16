Brad Pistole To Be Honored Amongst the 2022 Trusted Advisers by the Springfield Business Journal
Brad Pistole is an experienced retirement specialist recognized by the Springfield Business JournalOZARK, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the past 9 years, the Springfield Business Journal has honored a group of local professionals with the SBJ Trusted Adviser's Award. This award is given to 23 businesspeople, nominated by their peers, who have shown tremendous dedication to leadership, loyalty, and success in their community. They include accountants, attorneys, bankers, commercial realtors, insurance agents, technology professionals, and wealth managers.
Brad Pistole, CEO of Trinity Insurance and Financial Services and local host of Safe Money Radio, has been nominated as a trusted adviser 4 years in a row, from 2019-2022. Brad has been named to the list of 23 individuals selected by an independent panel of judges who will be honored as a 2022 Trusted Adviser recipient. The announcement was made by the SBJ on August 8th, 2022. The September 26th publication of the Springfield Business Journal will include a featured article on Brad and all of his accomplishments. The banquet to honor this year's trusted adviser group will be held on Friday, September 30th, at the Doubletree Conference Center in Springfield, MO. Congratulations to Brad Pistole and the entire class of 2022 Trusted Adviser honorees.
Learn more about Brad:
https://guaranteedsafemoney.com/
Brad Pistole
Trinity Insurance and Financial Services
+1 417-581-9222
brad@guaranteedsafemoney.com