Credit Reporting Violations Alleged Against Debt Collector Summit Account Resolution
Branch v. Summit Account Resolution et al. U.S.D.C., S.D. Cal., Case No. 3:22-cv-01156-MMA-RBBSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 5, 2022, the Swigart Law Group, APC, filed a federal lawsuit against Summit Account Resolution d/b/a Summit A*R and the Super Dentists, Inc., on behalf of Plaintiff Johnnie Branch. The complaint alleges violations of the Fair Credit Reporting Act (“FCRA”), California Consumer Credit Reporting Agencies Act (“CCRAA”), Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (“FDCPA”) and Rosenthal Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (“RFDCPA”) and seeks monetary damages on behalf of the Plaintiff Ms. Branch.
Around March 2022, Ms. Branch decided to purchase a new home. As such, Ms. Branch applied for a home loan with lender Aligned Mortgage however, she was shocked when her loan application was denied. Ms. Branch’s lender explained that Summit A*R reported an active medical debt her Equifax and Trans Union credit reports and it was ultimately holding Ms. Branch back from being able to qualify for the mortgage loan.
This prompted Ms. Branch to request her official credit reports from annualcreditreport.com. After examining her reports, Ms. Branch was shocked to discover that a San Diego dentist corporation, The Super Dentists Inc., assigned an alleged $233.00 medical debt to Summit A*R. Ms. Branch immediately called Summit A*R to inquire about the alleged debt and was informed that the debt was incurred in 2018. Ms. Branch immediately knew the debt did not belong to her because Ms. Branch had only visited a Super Dentist location once, in 2008 while caring for her grandson. Ms. Branch was not the legal guardian at the time but paid Super Dentist for the services her grandson received. However, Ms. Branch never returned to a Super Dentist location following 2008.
Knowing the information related to the alleged debt was incorrect, Ms. Branch mailed written dispute letters to Equifax and Trans Union. The dispute letters specifically identified the Summit A*R account on her credit reports and explained that during the time the alleged $233.00 debt was incurred, her grandson was in the custody of his mother, Ms. Branch did not authorize the Super Dentist to use her information for any billing purposes, and she was not responsible for any debts related to her grandson since she was not his legal guardian. Ms. Branch requested the Summit A*R account be removed from her credit report. Despite Ms. Branch’s efforts, Summit A*R, verified the accuracy of the account on Ms. Branch’s Equifax and Trans Union credit reports and maintains its unlawful contention that Ms. Branch is responsible for the $233.00 Super Dentist medical debt.
After exhausting all available means to have the inaccurate Summit A*R account corrected on her credit reports, Ms. Branch had no choice but to retain the Swigart Law Group, APC, a consumer rights firm practicing exclusively on behalf of aggrieved individuals to pursue legal action. There were no upfront costs, and a favorable result is anticipated.
See a copy of the Swigart Law Group complaint here.
Joshua Swigart
Swigart Law Group, APC
+ +1 619-839-7470
email us here