SCCG Enters into Strategic Advisory Agreement with PDX SLOTS

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management Founder and CEO, Stephen Crystal, announced today the execution of an agreement with RGS provider, PDX Slots, to provide strategic advisory and business development services for North America.

Stephen Crystal said of the event, “We are very excited to partner with PDX Slots, their RGS solution is scalable and easy to build on, empowering developers to create games focused on optimizing retention in the regulated iCasino market. We have a great presence in the online casino industry at SCCG. Our best-in-class resources and services, paired with PDX’s product, will fill a major gap in this growing industry.”

CEO of PDX Slots, Chris Housel said of the partnership, “SCCG was a natural fit with our aligned goal of launching the next generation of retention oriented content in the North American market. Together we’re excited to help new studios go-live and to help operators better engage their players.”

The North American iCasino market is rapidly growing. With each new jurisdiction, there is more demand to get unique content approved and live. PDX has joined forces with SCCG to accelerate this process by providing content to regulated online casinos. PDX Slots focuses on providing operators content optimized towards player retention both with proven European content, as well as working with new innovative concepts. SCCG Management is the top advisory firm in the gaming industry with over 30 years of experience.

ABOUT PDX SLOTS

PDX Slots aims to be a leading provider of content to regulated online casinos. We work with some of the best game developers in the industry, focusing on getting the most retentive math models possible onto our RGS.

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG specializes in the investment in and development of worldwide brands, governmental and regulatory management support, intellectual property, and strategic business development within international land-based casinos, sports wagering, internet gambling, gaming, esports and entertainment markets.

For more information: sccgmanagement.com

